Formula 2 driver Frederik Vesti to make F1 debut for Mercedes with practice run in Mexico

Spa [Belgium], August 2 : Mercedes junior driver and F2 championship contender Frederik Vesti will take part in an official F1 session for the first time later this year when he gets behind the wheel of the W14 during first practice in Mexico.

Vesti, 21, sits second in the F2 standings – 12 points behind Sauber-backed Theo Pourchaire – with three rounds remaining, having claimed four wins and seven podium finishes so far this season.

Having made his F1 test debut with Mercedes at the 2022 end-of-season gathering in Abu Dhabi last year, the Danish driver’s next step will be the opening 60-minute session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

According to the Formula 1 website Frederik Vesti said, “I’m incredibly proud to be doing the FP1 session in Mexico City with the team – it’s a dream come true,” said Vesti, who fulfils one of the two FP1 sessions in which Mercedes – as per all F1 teams – must run a rookie."

He added, “To think in less than two months that I’ll be doing my first official Formula 1 session with Mercedes, who have won eight consecutive constructors’ championships, is amazing."

Frederik Vesti said, “This has been my dream since I was very young and something I’ve been fighting for through my whole junior career. It’s taken a lot of hard work, and this is a very important step for me on my journey. To be able to develop myself in an F1 car alongside some of the best drivers in the world is something I’m looking forward to."

Vesti said, "I want to thank Mercedes for this incredible opportunity, as well as my sponsors and manager for always believing in me. I can’t wait to be driving W14 for the first time.”

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff added: “Fred has executed an impressive Formula 2 campaign so far this season. Driving in an FP1 session is the next step in his development and we’re looking forward to giving him that opportunity.

Toto Wolff said, “He is a talented young driver, not only quick but thoughtful, and he understands exactly what the team is looking for from him in the car. I am sure he will perform well and provide a solid starting point for our work over the weekend.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor