Formula E: Anand Mahindra welcome Chloe Chambers to Mahindra Racing for Women's Test

Mumbai, Oct 20 Anand Mahindra, Chairman & Team member, Mahindra Group, has welcomed American Woman driver Chloe Chambers to Mahindra Racing for the upcoming Formula E World Champions Women’s Test in Valencia, Spain on October 31.

In a social media post, the Mahindra Group chairman said, "Welcome, Swagatam, Chloe!". He added his message in a post on X in response to a post by Mahindra Racing announcing Chambers joining the team.

Mahindra Racing has selected Chambers to participate in the upcoming ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The American racer, who is currently among the stars in F1 Academy where she has quickly become one of the series’ stars, has two race wins, four pole positions and ten podium finishes to-date. She is currently placed fourth overall, with two races left to run this season.

"F1 Academy race winner Chloe Chambers joins Mahindra Racing, and will take part in the @FIAFormulaE Women's Test in Valencia next week," informed Mahindra Racing in a social media announcement.

Chloe Chambers is the latest addition to Mahindra Racing which is one of the top teams in the FIA Formula E World Championship.

Prior to F1 Academy, Chambers’ career began with a rise through the karting ranks and includes stints in the United States Formula 4 Championship and W Series, plus notable campaigns in Porsche Sprint Challenge America – in which Chambers won eight of 12 races – and the Formula Regional Oceana Championship, in which she became the first woman to win a race and take pole position, Mahindra Racing informed in a release on Monday.

"And, as Formula E’s dedicated Women’s Test returns for its second iteration at Circuit Ricardo Tormo next month with double the track time, Chambers will now have the opportunity to tackle a full day of running in the Mahindra M12Electro, the latest specification Formula E car, building on her first experience of the championship at the same test twelve months ago," the release added.

As part of Mahindra Racing, the 21-year-old Chambers will receive expert guidance and coaching from the team, which enjoyed a resurgence in the FIA’s all-electric series last season, scoring five podium finishes and finished fourth overall in the World Championship – with over triple the points from the season before.

Also supporting Chambers on the pit wall will be Nyck de Vries, with the Season Seven World Champion remaining trackside after his official testing duties earlier in the week [27-30 October] to give the benefit of his knowledge and experience, Mahindra Racing informed.

“I’m super excited to be back behind the wheel of a Formula E car in Valencia next month for the Women’s Test, and to do so with Mahindra Racing. It’s not a new car for me, but last year we only had half a day of running, so there are a lot of areas to still be improved upon and plenty of experience and knowledge to be gained," Chloe Chambers said speaking on the news.

“But I’ve got the experience and guidance of both Mahindra and Nyck [de Vries] behind me, so I’m confident that we will be able to make steps forward, and I’m looking forward to getting to work with the whole team.”

Mahindra Racing CEO and Team Principal, Frederic Bertrand added: “Chloe is an incredibly exciting talent; we’ve been monitoring her progress in F1 Academy, where she has shown great potential, and we’re looking forward to working with her at the Women’s Test.

“We’re keen to help her build on the experience she gained in the GEN3 Evo car at the test last year, and equally we know a driver of her talents will be a valuable addition to the team as part of our testing programme ahead of the new season.

“The Women’s Test is a fantastic initiative from Formula E, with the potential to inspire future generations into the wealth of opportunities available in the sport, both on and off track. We’re very proud as a team to support it and participate once again this year.”

