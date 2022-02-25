Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix following Ukraine invasion

Formula 1 has confirmed that the 2022 Russian Grand Prix has been cancelled following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The decision comes after sanctions from around the world against Russia, including sporting organisations taking action. This morning, UEFA announced that the 2022 Champions League final had been moved from St Petersburg to Paris. In a statement, F1 expressed its sadness and shock of the events unfolding and confirmed that it too would no longer be going to Russia this season, with the race at Sochi cancelled due to the ongoing conflict.

“The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together,” the F1 statement read. “We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation. “On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances. ”The official Twitter account of F1 Media confirmed the development.