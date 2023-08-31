France beats Turkey in men's EuroVolley 2023

Jerusalem, Aug 31 Olympic champions France clinched a 3-0 victory over Turkey (25-20, 30-28, 27-25) in their Group D debut at the 2023 Men's European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley).

Group D matches, which kicked off the previous evening with Israel defeating Greece, are unfolding at the Shlomo Group Arena in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv-Yafo. Meanwhile, Italy, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria are hosting the other three groups, reports Xinhua.

In the opening sets, France's performance was powered by Jean Patry's significant contributions. They secured the close second and third sets with a spike from Yacine Louati and an ace by Patry.

Both Patry and Barthelemy Chinenyeze stood out, each contributing 15 points for France. For Turkey, Adis Lagumdzija led the team with 14 points.

Later that evening, Portugal bested Romania 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-23). Jose Pedro's decisive play was instrumental, particularly when Romania had the edge, leading 18-17 in the third set.

Group D action is set to resume on Thursday, pitting France against Portugal and Israel against Romania. The top four teams will advance to the round of 16.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor