French Alps to host 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games

New Delhi, July 24 The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that the French Alps will host the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2030.

The announced plans are conditional based on the guarantees given by French President Emmanuel Macron that the new office being formed in the country after 2024 will underwrite all the organisational guarantees that must still be signed.

"The French Alps will host the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games! Thank you to the IOC for its confidence in our country and its mountains. Congratulations to the elected officials and actors who worked for this success. Let's make innovative, sustainable and inclusive Games," Macron posted on X.

The 2030 Winter Games will be the first time the event returns to France since the 1992 edition. The 2026 edition of the prestigious tournament will be held in Italy.

Situated on the French-Italian border, the Alps are widely known for offering some of the world's best snow skiing. This reputation is well-earned. The renowned Mount Blanc, the highest summit in the Alps at 15,700 feet (or over 5,000 meters), is part of the enormous Alps mountain range.

"Driven by a vision to share the magnificence of the French Alps with the entire world and to enable more French people to participate in winter sport, French Alps 2030 will be the first edition of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games to fully integrate the principles of Olympic Agenda 2020 and 2020+5," read the statement posted by the International Olympic Committee on their website.

