From empty stands to roaring crowds: How Women's ODI WCs evolved from 2013 to 2025

New Delhi, Sep 30 When the Women's ODI World Cup was last played in India in 2013, it came and went without much fanfare. Though a few thousand fans trickled into the stadiums, most games were played largely to silence, and only a handful of the world's best players were recognised.

Twelve years on, the contrast couldn't be starker. Broadcast deals, capacity crowds, T20 leagues and globally recognised stars have transformed women's ODI cricket. It stands in stark contrast from 2013 – where venues would be changed days before the tournament, posters of the competition weren’t on display in Mumbai.

Tickets were not for sale, and one needed to go to the venues, get themselves checked via security, and were then let inside to watch the games. Lisa Sthalekar, the former Australian all-rounder and four-time World Cup winner, remembers it well. "In 2013, we played at CCI, Brabourne Stadium, and stands certainly were not full. There wasn't a huge crowd, and then you fast forward to WPL and selling out stands. I hope this World Cup is exactly that," she said to IANS.

The 2013 tournament struggled for visibility despite many memorable moments and crazy finishers. But since India became runners-up in the 2017 World Cup, the sport's visibility has soared. Now, banners are visible in the tournament’s host cities, there's buzz across fans and common people, while players like Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are major brand names.

Anjum Chopra, former India captain and technical consultant with South Africa during the 2013 World Cup, has watched the transformation unfold. "I remember it pretty clearly, and South Africa did reasonably well."

"But apart from how the coverage has changed the landscape of the women's game in India, I think the very fact that should be highlighted is how cricket on the park has stepped up. That shift, and power game has actually come into fore much more than what it was in 2013 to what it was in 2017 to what it will be now in 2025," she said to IANS.

The statistics justify this story - since the last ODI World Cup, 34 totals of 300 or more have been recorded, with Australia and India breaching 400 once each. Average run rate has risen to 4.84 since 2022, while in India's case, it stands at 5.57. Already in 2025, 203 sixes have been hit in women's ODIs - for context, 208 sixes were hit in all of 2017.

Anjum points to the proliferation of T20 leagues as a key driver in scores being made and chased going up. "In the 2022 ODI World Cup final in New Zealand, where Australia and England were playing, 300-plus runs were nearly scored twice by England against Australia, and Nat Sciver-Brunt didn't seem like breaking a sweat in both those innings.”

“The way Alyssa Healy was dominating in that final was a treat to watch, especially the kind of strokes that we saw. So, Australia has obviously been there and done that. But other teams and players have started stepping up. The lateral shift by having more of power hitters has meant the scores have gone from 180 to 220 to 250, and it's gone beyond 300 and 320s,” she added.

The transformation hasn't been overnight. "I'll say it's been slightly slow because, the power and strength doesn't come naturally to women players. It has to be cultivated. But from here on, what has already started, I'm sure in times to come, it will only get better."

"The idea of a cricketer when they walk into bat, especially the first six overs, was just to swing in the line of the ball that they want to hit. That was not there before as when we were growing up, our coaches always told us to hit the ball along the ground, and anything in the air is a catch. From that era to now, we are now in a place where T20 started, and instead of defending, hit the ball, and not just do that, but hit it a long way," added Anjum.

Dinesha Devnarain, who represented South Africa in the pre-2017 era, shares the same view. "I've had the honour of obviously representing my country and playing in that era. So it's such a privilege and honour to be alive and witness something like this now. We always speak about the growth of the women's game and I still don't think it is where it should be. But the leaps and bounds that it's made globally, it's massive."

She also credits T20 leagues for changing the landscape. "The additions of the T20 leagues, whether it's the Hundred, the Big Bash, the WPL, CPL - that was a great selling point in terms of viewership. At the end of the day, people want to be involved in something that's entertaining.”

“If you look at the totals in the 2022 ODI World Cup or whatever tournaments have happened, 220-240 was actually a good total to win games. Now teams are posting scores of 300 and above, that's the norm now."

The financial transformation is striking too. The ICC announced this edition of Women’s ODI World Cup would have a prize pool of 13.88 million USA, nearly a fourfold from what was on offer in 2022. For Anjum, the significance extends beyond numbers.

"It can only have a very positive impact. I say positive for a simple reason is, if I am an under-15 cricketer today, I have everything to play for. If I can become a skillful and valuable cricketer who's good enough to get into a state team and Indian team and succeed at the international level, what more do you want? You get fame, adulation, recognition and financial support as well."

"Look at the fact that how it was mentioned. Prize money with a figure is one thing, but the moment that line gets added that it's more than what the men's ODI World Cup winners took home - that just goes on to show that the ICC is trying to create that parity between the men's and the women's game payment structure."

However, she adds perspective. "But at the same time, the men's will get a manifold prize money increase as well. So, this is just not the end to where the women's game is happy about. From where it started under ICC in 2005-2006 to where it is in 2025, yes, it's a significant shift. But this is just going to keep raising the bar in years to come."

Meanwhile, Dinesha sees the prize money as a catalyst for broader change. "It was massively one of the big talking points, and a beautiful statement to make. It just shows the potential of not just women in sport, but just in terms of investment."

"That also goes back to a great aftershock, because if you're talking about that much financial resources, you're looking at globally the game getting bigger. Like, in terms of participation, a young girl is going to be like, I want to be a pro cricketer and I can live the life of a superstar, right?"

"Then what it does in countries is that you get expertise involved. Once expertise is involved, specialists like S&C, physio, analytics, and the medical side start to come together. When you get that there, you get better output, better performances, and better competitive advantage.”

“So I really hope that this World Cup lives up to expectations and we get a good brand of cricket. Hopefully in the next cycle or the next World Cup, the numbers reach from eight teams to more and entirely that's what you want - you want a representation of the globe,” she said.

Lisa offered a note of caution about the comparisons being drawn, but is pleased with how the focus has shifted. "It's probably not factually correct to look at what the Women's World Cup prize money is for this cycle, and then last cycle, because the Men's World Cup was from the last cycle."

"So we have to wait till the next Men's 50-over World Cup, and then see what the differences are, because then that's the new cycle. The prize money is such a great marketing tool of being able to shout out the huge increase. But basically, the players have worked very hard, and they've been unified to be able to get this increase in prize money.”

‘What I'm the most proud about is the fact that it's not about who wins the tournament, and how much money they get. It is what does a team that qualifies for the World Cup and may not win a single game, what financial reward do they get for making the pinnacle of the event, and you rewind to what 10 years ago, and basically, they were getting nothing. Whereas now they're getting a significant increase, which I'm really pleased to see," she said.

In 2013, women's cricket was nowhere near as professional as it is today. Today, the landscape is completely different. Players train at state-of-the-art facilities, compete in thriving T20 leagues in India and abroad, and play the best oppositions as a matter of routine.

In the lead-up to this World Cup, India toured England and hosted world champions Australia. It is a far cry from the time they'd settle for practice matches against men's age-group teams.

In 2025, India's women players are in the midst of a revolution - equal pay, record prize money, and a fan following that travels to see them play. For example, Bucket Hat Cult, a dedicated fan group for women's cricket established in 2023, are set to travel to India’s games in Navi Mumbai.

India's run to the final of the 2017 World Cup was hailed as a turning point for women's cricket in the country, but the launch of the WPL in 2023 led to a huge surge in interest towards the sport. Like, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's trophy celebration in 2024 drew a full house at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, and the men's team even gave them a guard of honour.

Lisa believes India is perfect for hosting this World Cup, with Colombo as fifth venue. "India is such a special place. For me, it's special for a number of reasons. But for a cricketer to be in a place that admires great skill, great talent, regardless of what country, and the atmosphere in a packed stadium, the music, the entertainment that goes with it, is something really unique."

"I think any cricket fan or any cricket player, one of the places that they want to play or watch a game of cricket is India. These players have got a huge opportunity to really take the game to another level. We know that if they are able to captivate the audience, then it's crazy to think where the women's game will be in just 12 months' time."

For Anjum, the biggest positive is a clear pathway now present for aspiring cricketers. "As a cricketer, individual or a kid growing up, you have everything which is already defined. You don't have to go search for it as all things are already in place. You as an individual only have to work hard on yourself and that's not very difficult to do.:

“You won't get all these awards and rewards if you're not dedicated and honest to your profession. So, I feel all of this will have a very nice and a very positive impact towards the present and the upcoming generation."

The 2025 Women's ODI World Cup promises packed crowds, scintillating cricket, and global attention. From struggling for recognition in 2013 to commanding respect in 2025, women's ODI cricket has transformed completely. This growth hasn't happened by accident - it's the result of years of groundwork, exposure, and investment. This World Cup could finally give the players a stage that is truly theirs to own.

