From Quiz to Siachen: MY Bharat Youth embark on defining journey of leadership, patriotism

New Delhi [India], September 26 : In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a select group of young Indians are set to journey from the digital arena of a quiz to the icy heights of Siachenthe world's highest battlefield, according to a press release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

This unique exposure visit, spearheaded by the Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, offers the youth a rare opportunity to experience leadership, resilience, and nation-building at one of the most challenging frontiers of India.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MY Bharat has already connected over 1.8 crore young people nationwide, anchoring them in the Indian ethos of Seva-Bhaav (spirit of service) and Kartavya Bodh (sense of duty). As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the Department of Youth Affairs hosted the National Flag Quiz on the MY Bharat platform from August 1-15, 2025, drawing spirited participation from more than 1.1 lakh youth across the country.

The winners of this quiz will be taken to the Siachen Base Camp from September 28 to 30, 2025, where they will interact with the Indian Armed Forces.

During their stay at Army establishments, the youth will be briefed directly by the Indian Army on the operational, geographical, and ecological challenges of serving in Siachen. They will visit training areas, pay homage at the war memorial, and interact with soldiers who safeguard India's borders under the harshest conditions. The experience will be further enriched by exposure to Leh's cultural heritage and an introduction to local entrepreneurship and business activities.

Further, each youth participant will carry a handwritten letter addressed to the Army, expressing their vision for Viksit Bharat and acknowledging the crucial role of the Armed Forces in building a strong, secure, and developed India.

The Department of Youth Affairs has underlined that this initiative goes far beyond a simple educational trip. It seeks to deepen the youth's understanding of India's border regions, foster respect for the Armed Forces, and instil pride, responsibility, and patriotic spirit. By bridging the journey from quiz to Siachen, MY Bharat is nurturing a generation of young citizens committed to national service and ready to lead India into a brighter future.

