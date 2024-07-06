From Tendulkar to Buttler, past and present cricket stars grace Wimbledon Centre Court for Norrie vs Zverev clash

London [UK], July 6 : The moment the commentator praised Sachin Tendulkar as a cricketing legend, having won the World Cup and amassed the highest run total in the sport's history, created a memorable atmosphere at Wimbledon Centre Court and the India cricketing legend was greeted with applause.

https://x.com/Wimbledon/status/1809565805132021889

"It's great to welcome you back to Centre Court, @sachin_rt," is the post that captures this moment and shows how well-received he was.

"We are also joined by a legend of the game from India. Another World Cup winner and all-time highest run scorer in cricket history, please welcome, Sachin Tendulkar!"

Applause for the cricket legend broke out from the audience, making Tendulkar's arrival spectacular and unforgettable.

https://x.com/Wimbledon/status/1809564906301100228

Notable England cricket players Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, the first manager to win four consecutive Premier League titles, were seen with Tendulkar in the VIP area on the sixth day of this prestigious competition.

An exciting encounter between Cameron Norrie and Alexander Zverev opened the day's activities at the Centre Court, setting a high standard for the rest of the schedule, which included the women's singles match between Ons Jabeur and Elina Svitolina.

