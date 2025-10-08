Gambhir salutes 'protectors of skies' on Indian Air Force Day

New Delhi, Oct 8 Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir extended his greetings to the Air Warriors on the 93rd Indian Air Force Day on Wednesday.

"Salute to the protectors of our skies #IndianAirForceDay," Gambhir posted on X.

The 93rd Indian Air Force Day is being celebrated at the Hindon Air Force Station, honouring the valour and dedication of the men and women in blue who safeguard the nation's skies.

This year's celebrations carried a special tribute to Operation Sindoor, a defining moment in the IAF's legacy.

Air warriors carried out a grand march past alongside fighter jets showcased on the tarmac, as spectators witnessed the strength and precision of India's air power.

"A salute to the ones who truly own the skies... Celebrating one of the best Air Force in the world," former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan posted on X.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces, was officially established on October 8, 1932, as an auxiliary air force of British India.

Its primary mission is to secure Indian airspace and conduct aerial warfare during armed conflicts. The force has since evolved into one of the most formidable air powers in the world.

Gambhir's men in blue will be in action in the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting from October 19 on Perth, followed

