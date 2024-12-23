Gardner reflects on Australia's dominant year after ODI series sweep over NZ

Wellington, Dec 23 Ashleigh Gardner, who capped off a stellar year with a match-winning performance in Australia’s 75-run victory over New Zealand in the third ODI at Wellington, reflected on the team’s dominance in 2024 and expressed excitement for the challenges ahead, including the historic Women’s Ashes series.

Australia rounded off a remarkable year with a 2-0 series sweep over New Zealand. The win capped off a dominant year for the reigning ICC Women’s World Cup champions, underlining their prowess in 50-over cricket.

Reflecting on the team’s achievements, Gardner emphasised the significance of their success in 2024. "It caps off a pretty good year for us," she said during the post-match press conference. "Coming off the World Cup, we had a point to prove, and 50-over cricket is probably our best format. We were clinical in all games. To finish off the year like that, going home with another trophy that’s got Australia written all over it, is pretty pleasing."

"We saw people shine in different spots. Where the team is at the moment, we’re in a really positive space. We’ve done a lot of talking, and now it’s about action.”

Gardner praised the contributions from across the squad, particularly Annabelle Sutherland, whose consistent performances stood out throughout the series. Sutherland’s efforts with both bat and ball were pivotal to Australia’s success in the series. Scoring 147 runs and taking three wickets, she showcased her ability to deliver under pressure.

"To watch Belsy (Annabelle Sutherland) do what she does with both bat and ball in hand, at number 5, breaking records like she always does. To see people like that standing up under pressure.

“For such a young player, she’s gotten her head switched on. The conversations we have around the field are really simple. The language is really clear and concise in what we both do really well. Sometimes where you're at the other end and Belsy’s firing it, good to just give her the strike.”

Australia’s dominance in ODIs is reflected in their outstanding record in the ICC Women’s Championship. Winning 18 out of 24 matches, with only three losses, they have set the benchmark for consistency in women’s cricket.

Gardner highlighted the team’s commitment to excellence and said, "It's such a long period of time to accumulate all those points. The ODI series we’ve played in have been pretty clinical. We always speak about wanting to win 3-0 in every series. I think we’ve lost only three games in 24-25 games; it’s a pretty good feat."

Looking ahead, Gardner expressed her excitement for the upcoming Women’s Ashes, particularly the historic day-night Test at the MCG.

"To be playing at a venue like the SCG, which is my favourite ground in the world. There’s so much history there, and we haven’t played many international games since I've been involved in the team.

“To have the Ashes there, what better way to draw some crowds in. And to top it off with the Test match at the MCG, day-night, it’s going to be a pretty good spectacle."

