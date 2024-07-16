Gareth Southgate resigns as England head coach after Euro 2024 loss

New Delhi, July 16 Gareth Southgate has resigned as the England head coach following the loss against Spain in the final of the 2024 European Championship.

"As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager," read the statement posted by Southgate on England football’s website.

"I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many way," further added the statement.

Southgate had previously stated his intentions of stepping down as England boss if the team does not win the Euros but recent reports had suggested that the English FA wanted him to carry on till the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"After 102 games and almost eight years in charge, Gareth Southgate has announced he is to leave his role as manager of the #ThreeLions," The English Football Association posted on X.

