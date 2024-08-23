Gaurav Khanna and team aim high for Paris Paralympics, eyes set on record medal haul

New Delhi [India], August 23 : As the Paris Paralympics approach, the Indian para-badminton team, led by Head Coach Gaurav Khanna, is gearing up for what promises to be one of their most challenging and rewarding competitions to date.

After a series of successful outings at the Asian Games and World Championships, the team is now setting its sights on the Paralympics, which Khanna describes as their "final frontier."

"After waiting for four years, this is our biggest event," said Khanna, underscoring the significance of the upcoming games.

"At the last Paralympics, we received four medals, but this time we have set a target of 10-12 medals, and I am hopeful we will do even better," said Khanna.

The team's preparations have been extensive, with a dedicated camp conducted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). This camp includes seven players, all of whom are Arjuna Awardees and ranked world number one in their respective categories. These athletes have consistently proven their mettle, having won medals in both the Asian Games and World Championships.

"This is the first Paralympic badminton academy in India, and there are nearly 80 athletes training here. Over the years, we have won 700 medals through this academy," Khanna highlighted.

He stressed the importance of nurturing talent at the grassroots level to ensure sustained success, not just for the upcoming Paralympics but for future Olympics as well.

"We conduct talent hunt programs and focus on developing young athletes who will represent India in the years to come. We have 13 badminton players for the Paralympics, and I believe we will achieve more than 10 medals in badminton this time," he said.

Beyond the statistics and medal counts, Khanna's vision extends to changing societal perceptions about para-athletes.

"It is a unique ability, and we should not view it as a disability," he emphasized.

"Parents should not see it as a limitation. We need to change our perspective and recognize these athletes as superheroes. They will make their families and country proud in the future," he added.

Among the athletes vying for glory at the Paris Paralympics is Palak Kohli, a rising star in Indian para-badminton. Expressing her gratitude, Kohli said, "I feel blessed and grateful. The preparations are going well, and I am working very hard. I have the support of Gaurav Sir and the entire team, and it feels wonderful to know that so many people believe in you. With everyone's blessings, I will do well."

Kohli's dedication and determination, coupled with the guidance and expertise of Coach Gaurav Khanna, reflect the spirit of the entire Indian para-badminton contingent. As they head to Paris, the team carries with them the hopes of a nation, striving not only for medals but also to inspire millions by showcasing the extraordinary abilities of para-athletes.

With their collective experience, rigorous training, and unwavering support from their coaches and the nation, the Indian para-badminton team is ready to make history at the Paris Paralympics, bringing pride and recognition to the country on the global stage.

India have named 84 athletes to compete at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, which is scheduled to be held from August 28 to September 8. The contingent is India's largest ever sent to the Paralympic Games.

At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, India had sent 54 athletes, which included 14 women. At the Paris Paralympics, however, that number has grown to 84 overall with 32 women included in the Indian contingent, as per Olympics.com.

India will compete in three new sports - para-cycling, para-rowing and blind judo - at the Paris Paralympics, extending the country's participation to 12 sports. Overall, 22 sports will be held at Paris 2024.

Arshad Shaik will compete in the men's C2 para-cycling events while Jyoti Gaderiya will do so in the women's C2 events. Kapil Parmar will take part in the men's 60kg J1 event in blind judo and he will be accompanied in this sport by Kokila, competing in the women's 48kg J2 category. Anita and K. Narayana will represent India in PR3 mixed doubles sculls in para-rowing.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games with the country winning 19 medals including five gold, eight silver and six bronze.

Avani Lekhara, who won gold in the women's R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 event after tying the world record at Tokyo 2020, will compete at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. She was the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal in Tokyo, as per Olympics.com.

Also returning to the fold is men's F64 javelin thrower Sumit Antil. He won the gold medal in this event at Tokyo 2020 and is a two-time world champion. The 26-year-old also holds the world record after achieving a 73.29m throw at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou last year.

Table tennis player Bhavina Patel, who won India's first Paralympics medal in the sport, will compete in the women's singles event and also partner with Sonalben Patel in the women's doubles at Paris 2024.

Harvinder Singh, who became the first Indian to win an archery medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo, will appear in men's individual recurve open and mixed team recurve open in the ST category.

