Germany's Wellbrock rediscovers joy with historic gold haul at World Aquatics C'ships

Berlin (Germany), July 20 Despite having competed in countless swimming events, Florian Wellbrock still experiences nerves before a race. "I had a rough night and couldn't sleep because of my nerves. I kept thinking about our chance to make history," said the 27-year-old German after claiming his fourth gold medal at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships on Singapore's Sentosa Island.

His latest triumph came in the newly introduced 3 km open water knockout sprint team event, adding to his individual gold medals in the 10 km, 5 km, and individual sprint races, reports Xinhua.

The Bremen-born swimmer anchored the German team, alongside Celine Rieder, Oliver Klemet, and Isabel Gose, using a 10-second advantage built by his teammates to seal victory. With his unprecedented haul of three individual gold medals plus the team title, Wellbrock became the first swimmer to achieve such a feat.

Despite his success, there is little time to celebrate. The indoor competitions at Singapore's Sports Hub begin on July 27, giving Wellbrock just a week's break before his next challenge.

While Klemet, who took silver in the 10 km at the 2024 Paris Olympics, described the mission as "accomplished," Wellbrock's campaign at the 2025 World Championships is far from over. Notably, he handled the high water temperatures in Singapore with ease.

German broadcaster ARD likened the conditions to a "hot tub," while Bild called the tournament "Wellbrock's Championships."

But despite his dominance in open water, painful memories remain from his struggles in the pool at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Cooler water temperatures saw Wellbrock underperform in the Seine, missing out on a medal in the 10 km and failing to qualify for the finals in the 800 m and 1500 m indoor events.

"My world collapsed after Paris," Wellbrock admitted in recent interviews. "But I managed to reset by taking longer breaks, training less, and adopting a more relaxed approach. My body told me I had to stop."

At one point, joy vanished from competition, replaced by crippling pressure. "I thought I had to win every medal in advance of every race," he said.

Now, he says he has regained independence from public expectations, listening only to his own body and mind. "I've reinvented myself," he explained, after briefly considering retirement. "I'm back on the starting block because I enjoy it. I do this because I love the sport, not because people expect me to win."

Working with a new sports psychologist and revising his training routines has helped rebuild his confidence. Even so, he admits the scale of his medal haul in Singapore came as a surprise.

The success, he said, provides fresh motivation heading into the indoor events. Wellbrock also revealed his intention to retire after the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with plans to transition into a career in real estate.

But for now, retirement can wait, as more challenges loom in the pool in Singapore.

