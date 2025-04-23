GI-PKL paves way for gender equality as women players get into action

Gurugram (Haryana), April 23 Tamil Lioness, Marathi Falcons and Punjabi Tigress registered wins in the women's games in the ongoing Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) at the Gurugram University here on Wednesday. The GI-PKL commenced last week and will run for 13 days, with the final schedule for April 30 here at the Multipurpose hall of the Gurugram University.

In a unique and progressive move, the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League has women players competing on the same mat size as the men—something that is rarely seen in traditional kabaddi tournaments.

Typically, women’s matches are played on a slightly smaller mat, but this league has taken a bold step to ensure equal challenge and competitive standards for all athletes. This initiative not only enhances the experience for women players but also promotes gender equality in the sport.

Coming to the matches, the first game on Wednesday, Tamil Lionesses edged past Telugu Cheetahs 28-27 in a nail-biting encounter. With 13 raid points, 13 tackle points, and four Super Tackles, Tamil Lioness held their nerve in crucial moments. Telugu Cheetahs fought valiantly, but a late surge from Tamil sealed a one-point victory.

In the second match of the day, the Marathi Falcons edged past the Bhojpuri Leopardess 36-34 in a nail-biting women’s clash. Despite Bhojpuri leading in raid points (28) and executing three Super Raids, Marathi Falcons fought back with a solid all-round performance. They secured four all-outs and a crucial Super Tackle, turning the game in their favour. A thrilling finish saw the Falcons hold their nerve to claim a two-point win.

Punjabi Tigress delivered a dominant performance to defeat Haryanvi Eagles 48-22 in a one-sided contest. With 26 raid points, 13 tackle points, and 8 all-outs, Punjabi Tigress controlled the game from start to finish. Haryanvi Eagles struggled to keep up despite two Super Tackles. The Tigress' aggression and consistency ensured a massive 26-point victory in this women’s clash.

On Thursday, the men’s teams return to action with Bhojpuri Leopards facing Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers clashing with Telugu Panthers, and Marathi Vultures battling Haryanvi Sharks.

Each day features three high-voltage matches, all starting from 6:00 PM IST, broadcast live on Sony Sports 3 and FanCode. The league stage will run until April 27, followed by the men’s semifinals on April 28, and the women’s semifinals on April 29. The grand finale for both men and women will be held on April 30.

