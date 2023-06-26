Global Chess League: Mumba Masters' Maxime Vachier-Lagrave stuns Magnus Carlsen

Dubai [UAE], June 26 : It was a bitter-sweet moment for Mumba Masters' player Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. While the Frenchman overpowered Magnus Carlsen, his team fell short by a point against the rivals in the fifth match of the Global Chess League being played in Dubai.

Commenting on his thrilling victory over Carlsen, Vachier-Lagrave said, "Well, the feeling would have been much better had we won that much. I won, but could not enjoy it."

This victory over Carlsen comes soon after his defeat to Viswanathan Anand. Describing the match against Anand, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Mumba Masters' icon player, commented, "It was a very tense game. I was fighting for a win and so took some risks, but it backfired badly. But fortunately, the team won a very good match. I was ready to get revenge in the game after."

Keeping the defeat against Anand in mind, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave had prepared himself for Carlsen. He saw this as an opportunity to redeem himself.

"I didn't expect him to play the way he did. So I just went for something I know quite well, I knew the plan. It's comfortable to play with some control and it went well. I was always pressing. I didn't think it was enough. But then, with lack of time, he blundered. But most importantly, I was focused on the match and the other games that were going on. A lot was happening. And I saw we had opportunities that we did not convert. Of course, it's a bummer that we didn't win the match. But we're still in contention, we will fight back," said Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, who also won the MVP award.

MVL was not only focused on his game against Carlsen but also watching teammates on other boards as well. He said he loves watching his teammates from upGrad Mumba Masters playing on their respective boards.

"I like watching them during the games. I always like to look at other boards. So of course, it's even better when they have an impact like that. I'm not just watching any random game, and that it's actually useful taking the time to look at my teammates' positions," he commented.

