Golf: Hitaashee collects second win with 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Gurugram, March 15 Hitaashee Bakshi did not have the best round on the fourth and final day of the sixth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour but still managed to extend her winning margin by a shot to win by 11 shots at the DLF Golf & Country Club here on Friday.

Hitaashee, who was 14-under after 36 holes, finished 10-under with rounds of 75-73 on the final two days. She shot 64-66 in the first two rounds.

Gaurika Bishnoi, the only other player in red figures, shot even-par 72 for a total of 1-under 287 and was sole second, while close friends and Ladies European Tour players, Amandeep Drall (71) and Vani Kapoor (73) shared the third place in the Rs. 25 lakh event. The New Zealand-bound amateurs, Vidhatri Urs (72) and Zara Anand (76) were fifth and sixth. The duo, as also Heena Kang, will be representing India at the Queen Sirikit Cup next week.

Hitaashee could afford three bogeys, two of which came on Par-5s on the final day, as she cruised to a comfortable win. Her two birdies of the day came on the ninth and 17th.

Gaurika had two birdies and two bogeys, while Amandeep Drall, winner of the fifth Leg, had two birdies and one bogey and Vani had two early bogeys and one birdie and then parred her last 10 holes.

Vidhatri played steady with two each of birdies and bogeys while Zara seemed headed for a fine round as she was 3-under for the front nine. She then bogeyed the 10th and 14th and dropped a quadruple bogey eight on the challenging 17th hole.

Hitaashee became the second player after Sneha Singh (79 and T-15) to win more than once this season. Earlier Hitaashee had won the third leg, and she was runner-up in the first, second and fifth legs. Sneha won the second and fourth legs. Amandeep Drall and amateur Nishna Patel have won once each. Jasmine Shekar (76), Khushi Khanijau (73) and Ananya Datar (77) occupied the seventh to the ninth places, while Shweta Mansingh (72) and Neha Tripathi (76) were tied for the tenth spot.

Hitaashee Bakshi stayed on top of the Order of Merit while Amandeep Drall is now second and Sneha Singh is third. Khushi Khanijau and Jasmine Shekar are fourth and fifth.

