Golf: Indian American Sahith Theegala takes lead; Korean Sungjae Im tied for second at The Sentry

Maui (Hawaii), Jan 5 Indian-American Sahith Theegala, one of the rising stars made 10 birdies as he carded 9-under 64 to take the lead at The Sentry, the opening event of the 2024 season in the PGA Tour.

His card included six birdies in a row from the turn as he chases a second PGA Tour victory following his maiden win at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023.

Akshay Bhatia, another Indian American who won his maiden title in 2023, shot 4-under 69 and was lying T-25 at the Par-73 course.

Korea’s Sungjae Im fired a stellar 8-under 65 to match his tournament-low score and was in a group of five in second place.

Reigning champion Viktor Hovland, two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, Australian Jason Day, Sungjae Im and Colombia’s Camilla Villegas shot 65 each to share the second place.

Im, 25, hit nine birdies for a share of second place, one back of leader Sahith Theegala, as he showed his liking for the Plantation course in Kapalua, Maui once again.

Im’s compatriot Tom Kim sank an eagle and four birdies en route to a 68 while debutant

Si Woo Kim returned a 70 for T37 while eight-time PGA TOUR winner Hideki Matsuyama carded a 71 for tied 46th position.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor