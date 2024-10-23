Golf: J&K Open returns for fourth edition, top India stars feature alongside international players

New Delhi [India], October 23 : The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, along with J&K Tourism, will be staging the fourth edition of the J&K Open presented by J&K Tourism which will be held at the pristine Jammu Tawi Golf Course in Jammu, from Wednesday to Saturday.

The total prize purse for the event is Rs 50 lakh. The Pro-Am event will be held on October 27. The tournament is supported by Presenting Partner J&K Tourism as well as the Host Venue Jammu Tawi Golf Course.

Jammu and Kashmir is home to some of the top tourist destinations in the country. Jammu, bestowed with breathtaking scenic beauty amidst the proud mountain ranges exhibits all the qualities that make it a sought-after tourist destination. Among the most popular tourist attractions in the Jammu region are the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple, Amar Mahal Palace, Mubarak Mandi Palace and Patnitop, to name a few.

The tournament is part of J&K Tourism's great initiative of promoting golf tourism in the region. J&K is blessed with some spectacular golf courses such as Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Royal Springs Golf Course (Srinagar), Pahalgam Golf Course (Lidder Valley) and Gulmarg Golf Club. These courses provide a heavenly experience to golfers.

The top Indian professionals participating in the event include Shaurya Binu, Varun Parikh, Olympian Udayan Mane, Sachin Baisoya, Shankar Das, M Dharma and Abhinav Lohan, to name a few.

The foreign challenge will be led by Czech Republic's Stepan Danek, Americans Dominic Piccirillo and Digraj Singh Gill, Canadian Sukhraj Singh Gill, Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain and Md Jakiruzzaman Jakir and Nepal's Subash Tamang.

Yasha Mudgal, IAS, Commissioner Secretary, J&K Tourism, said as quoted from a press release, "J&K Tourism warmly welcomes participants, sponsors and media to the 4th PGTI J&K Open 2024 in Jammu, a celebration of golf, tourism and camaraderie."

Vivekanand Rai, IRS, Director, Tourism, Jammu, stated, "The fourth edition of J&K Open 2024 adds a new dimension to our tourism offerings. Golf provides a platform to showcase Jammu's natural beauty, cultural diversity and hospitality. I invite everyone to explore the region's rich heritage and unique experiences, making it truly unforgettable."

Sunaina Sharma Mehta, JKAS, Joint Director, Tourism, Jammu, shared, "We are thrilled to welcome national and international golfers and present the vibrant art, craft, and cultural heritage of Jammu. She further added that the event will also include a two-day Dogra food festival and a FAM tour, offering players a chance to explore nearby heritage tourist destinations."

Manav Gupta, Secretary, of Jammu Tawi Golf Course, said, "The Jammu Tawi Golf Course has consistently demonstrated its commitment to promoting golf in India and providing an exceptional experience for players and spectators alike. Hosting the PGTI tournament for the third year in a row is a testament to the golf course's excellence and its pivotal role in elevating the standards of golf in India. I look forward to welcoming golf enthusiasts, media representatives and sponsors to witness this prestigious tournament."

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, of PGTI, said, "This year's J&K Open presented by J&K Tourism is, as always, one of the most-awaited tournaments of the season, with the professionals relishing the memories of playing at the pristine Jammu Tawi Golf Course in previous years. The tournament goes a long way in promoting Golf Tourism in J&K. We thank J&K Tourism and the Jammu Tawi Golf Course for their continued support to the PGTI. We're excited about witnessing yet another exciting week of golf amidst the serene setting of J&K."

Jammu Tawi Golf Course is an 18-hole course, designed by internationally renowned designer Col. K D Bagga. The course was commissioned on 24th April 2011. This picturesque Golf Course is located along the National Highway 1A connecting Jammu to Srinagar, in a valley along the river Tawi. The course has fairways approximately 6600 meters in length, it has two big and three small water bodies and a water channel about 3200 meters long.

The Government of Jammu & Kashmir undertook the construction of this prestigious project of Jammu Tawi Golf Course with the intention of giving a boost to Golf Tourism and grooming young boys and girls to become golf professionals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor