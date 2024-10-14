Golf: Matt McCarty clinches maiden PGA Tour title at Black Desert Championship

Salt Lake, Oct 14 In just his second start as a PGA Tour member, America's Matt McCarty captured a maiden victory at the inaugural Black Desert Championship. The 26-year-old closed in 4-under 67 at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, to post 23-under 261.

Stephan Jaeger closed with a birdie on the par-5 18th for a 68 to finish alone in second with under-20 264. Lucas Glover shot 62 and tied for third with Kevin Streelman with under19 265.

The American was 11-under for the weekend, shooting 64 on Saturday and 67 on Sunday to win by three shots at Black Desert Resort over Stephan Jaeger with a winning score of 23-under, PGA Tour reported. He started the final round with a two-shot lead and was +170 to get the job done.

McCarthy, won three times on the Korn Ferry Tour to earn an instant promotion in August, became the first player since Jason Gore to win three times on the developmental tour to earn an instant promotion and then win on the PGA Tour in the same season.

In southern Utah, he was atop the leaderboard by two strokes after three rounds before cashing in on USD 1,350,000, 500 FedExCup points and winner status through 2026.

He also now exempt into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, the Masters, and the PGA Championship. For leading the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour on its points list, he already had secured exemptions into The Players Championship and the US Open.

