Golf: McIlroy and Lowry tied for third in Zurich Classic on PGA Tour

Avondale (USA), April 28 The Irish duo of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, who were tied for the lead after each of the first two rounds, were tied third after the third round in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA TOUR’s only team event.

Patrick Fishburn and Zac Blair shot a 12-under 60 in Saturday Four-ball to take the third-round lead. At 23-under 193, Fishburn and Blair had a one-stroke lead over Luke List and Henrik Norlander, with Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard third at 21-under.

Indian American Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris had missed the halfway cut.

Chinese Taipei’s Yu and Pan sizzled with 62 to stay in the title hunt. C.T. Pan holed out for an eagle two in the opening hole as he and partner Yu fired a third round of 10-under 62 in the Fourball format.

The Asian duo sit in tied fifth place on 20-under at TPC Louisiana to lie three strokes behind 54-hole leaders Zac Blair/Patrick.

Partnering up for the first time, Yu, who has three top-10s this season, is seeking to join Pan as a winner on the PGA TOUR.

Yu and Pan will have some fond memories to look back to as it was 10 years ago that they were part of a four-man Chinese Taipei team to won the gold medal in the Asian Games in 2014.

Fishburn and Blair are both seeking their first win on the PGA TOUR.

McIlroy and Lowry shook off a slow start to birdie seven of their last 12 holes. They shot 64 to join Brehm and Hubbard, who also had a 64, at 21 under.

