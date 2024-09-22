Golf: Pranavi Urs registers her best round on LET, finishes T-7th at La Sella Open

Alicante (Spain), Sep 22 Pranavi Urs playing her first season as a professional shot a career 6-under 66 on the Ladies European Tour and zoomed to the Tied-seventh place at the La Sella Open.

Pranavi shot rounds of 72-71-71-66 and totalled 8-under and rose from Tied-26 after the third round to Tied-7th at the finish.

Ridhima Dilawari, who had a great start and was T-15 at halfway mark slipped to T-51 with cards of 70-71-74-76 for 3-over total, while Tvesa Malik was T-57 with 70-74-76-73 and was 5-over for the week.

Germany’s Helen Briem, who has won four LET Access events this season, won her maiden LET win.

Briem fired a bogey-free final round of 66 (-6) to win the 2024 La Sella Open with a total of 18-under-par and clinch her first victory on the Ladies European Tour (LET).

The German teenager began the day as the 54-hole leader and got off to a good start at La Sella Golf Resort making a birdie on her first hole.

Briem, who is a four-time winner on the LET Access Series (LETAS), continued to impress on a flawless final day with birdies on holes seven and nine, as well as 12 and 15.

With France’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard only one shot behind the 19-year-old coming down the last, the German star rolled in her sixth birdie of the day on 18 to secure a two-shot victory. Roussin-Bochard of France, who had rounds of 71-71-65-65 and a 16-under total.

Pranavi, a multiple winner on her domestic Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour and playing her first season on the LET has had three previous Top-10 finishes. She was fifth at Lalla Meryem in Morocco, seven the at Aramco Team Series in Korea and tied third at Dormy Open in Helsingborg,

Starting the final round way down in 28th place, Pranavi picked three birdies on the front nine with gains on the fourth, fifth and the ninth holes. On the back nine of the La Sella Resort Club, she birdied the 10th, 14th, and the 16th for 66, which was her best round on the Ladies European Tour.

Sara Kouskova of Czech Republic was third with a final round of 67 and was 13-under, while Spain’s Ana Pelaez (69) was fourth at 11-under. Sofie Bringer of Sweden shot 67 and at 10-under she was fifth.

