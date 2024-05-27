Golf: Riley wins Charles Schwab Challenge, Scheffler tied second

Fort Worth (US), May 27 David Riley kept World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at bay despite a closing even par 70 to win the Charles Schwab Challenge. He won by five strokes over Scheffler and Keegan Bradley for his first individual victory on the PGA Tour.

Riley finished at 14-under 266 after rolling in a 6-foot par putt on the final hole at Colonial Country Club, while Bradley had a closing 67, and Scheffler shot 71. Scheffler had his first birdie on the 13th and hit only half the fairways.

The top Asian was Sungjae Im (72) in Tied-ninth, while Tom Kim, also from Korea, shot 74 and was T-24. CT Pan (74) was T-37. Indian-American Akshay Bhatia had missed the cut.

Riley picked up his second PGA Tour victory in his 90th start and it was his first individual victory on TOUR with the previous one being the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Nick Hardy. He now gains entry in the two remaining Signature Events this season - the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and Travelers Championship and also moved from No. 250 to No. 78 in the Official World Golf Ranking

Six-time PGA Tour winner Bradley finished runner-up for the 11th time in his TOUR career and second time this season – he lost in a playoff to Grayson Murray at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

With a 71, Scheffler recorded his first over-par final round since the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational. It marked ninth runner-up finish on TOUR and 11th top-10 of the season, most of any player. He was T-8 at the PGA Championships at Valhalla.

Collin Morikawa, the only player in the field to finish all four rounds under par, was fourth at 8-under after his closing 68.

