Grandmothers run 5K, 10K in Mumbai redefines active ageing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 : Over 50 senior women proved that age is no barrier to fitness at the Vivekanand Education Society grounds in Chembur on Sunday, partaking in a special Grandmothers 10K run, hosted by Zydus Pinkathon, India's biggest women's run.

The unique format brought older women into the spotlight, celebrating fitness and challenging long-held stereotypes around ageing. Now in its third edition, the Grandmothers' Run reflects Pinkathon's long-standing approach to widening participation in sport by directly addressing the barriers women face, according to a press release.

Over the years, the platform has introduced formats that have influenced the broader running ecosystemfrom saree runs and saree cycling to hijab runsreinforcing the idea that attire, age, or circumstance need not limit access to fitness.

The run also builds momentum towards the Zydus Pinkathon Mumbai, scheduled for December 20 and 21 at MMRDA Grounds, BKC. Beyond running, Pinkathon continues to focus on women's health through initiatives such as breast cancer awareness and screenings, highlighting fitness as a key part of long-term wellbeing across life stages, the release said.

Milind Soman, actor, endurance icon, and founder of Pinkathon, said, "There's this stereotype that grandmothers sit at home, making dough or knitting. We want to break this stereotype and also encourage grandmothers to live more active lives by inspiring them through each other. Just because you're over 60 or 70 doesn't mean life has to slow down. You can still participate in events, represent your country, and do whatever you want. This event isn't just for grandmothers, it's also for those watching them. We want younger people to see this and say. This is how I want to grow old."

Among the standout moments of the day were the performances across age categories. Neelima Kale (68) completed the 10 km, Rajani Pawar (73) took on the 5 km, and Pushpa Mody (82) led the 2.5 km category, underscoring the event's spirit and reinforcing the message that endurance, confidence, and competitive spirit are not defined by age.

Speaking on the occasion, Pinkathon Ambassador Kale added, "Today's run is just a 10K. On the 20th, I will be running 100 kilometres. This will be my third 100-kilometre run at Pinkathon. I have been running the 100 km distance at Pinkathon right from the first edition."

The Grandmothers' 10k reflected a growing shift in how urban India views ageing and fitness. At a time when older women are often expected to slow down, the sight of grandmothers confidently taking to the course offered a clear counterpoint. Many participants began exercising later in life, rediscovering movement after retirement and building confidence through running and walking. The format reinforces Pinkathon's consistent focus on keeping fitness accessible across age groups and life stages.

Ankita Konwar, founder, Invincible Women, said, "What's beautiful about the Grandmothers' Race is that these are not professional athletes. These are everyday women from all walks of life, coming together, inspired by each other. When you see someone you know doing something incredible, you think, 'If she can do it, maybe I can too'."

Founded in Mumbai in 2012, Pinkathon began as a women-only run focused on health awareness and has since evolved into a nationwide movement. Today, it continues to bring women together across cities, generations, and abilities, reinforcing the belief that fitness belongs to everyone, at every age and stage of life.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor