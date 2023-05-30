Grillo ends long wait for win as Rai finishes 12th and Bhatia is 16th

Fort Worth [US], May 30 : Argentine Emiliano Grillo ended a nearly eight-year title drought by winning the Charles Schwab Challenge on the second playoff hole at the Colonial. Grillo won the hard way after losing a two-shot lead on the 72nd with a double bogey.

Grillo (68) and Adam Schenk (72) both finished at 8-under 272. Grillo made a winning putt at the 186-yard 16th hole to win on the second play-off after both parred the first playoff hole on the 18th.

It was the second PGA TOUR win for Grillo, the 30-year-old from Argentina whose only other win was in Napa in October 2015. He had four other top-10 finishes this season. He had a closing 68.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler had a hole-in-one on Par-3 eighth in his round of 67 that saw him finish tied third with Harry Hall.

Aaron Rai of England shot 71, who has strong Indian connections was Tied-12th, while Akshay Bhatia (77), who also has Indian roots was 56th.

Paul Haley II shot 67 to finish fifth at 6-under 274. Sam Burns shot a closing 68 to finish at 5-under 275, tied for sixth. Michael Kim (67), who also tied for sixth, and Kurt Kitayama (68) had the only bogey-free rounds Sunday. Kim was one of only three players with two bogey-free rounds at Colonial.

