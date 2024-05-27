Guardiola likely to step down as Man City boss after 2024/25 season: Report

New Delhi, May 27 Pep Guardiola's tenure as Manchester City boss has been one of the most dominating eras in English football. Entering his ninth season with the club, reports indicated that it could be his last with the Premier League club.

Guardiola joined Manchester City in 2016 and has led the club to their most successful period in history winning six Premier League titles, four Carabao Cups, two FA cup trophies and the elusive trophy which the team desired for most, their very first UEFA Champions League victory.

According to a Daily Mail report, Guardiola is set to leave Man City at the end of next season despite the club wanting him to stay. This news comes a week after the Spaniard lifted his sixth the Premier League with City, beating West Ham on the final day of the season.

Following the confirmation of the title, Guardiola indicated that his time with the club may be nearing to an end stating he is "closer to leaving than staying."

The 2022/23 season was perhaps one of the most dominating performances by a Premier League side as they became the second English side after rivals Manchester United to win the historic treble securing the Premier League, FA Cup and the Champions League title.

It is statistically near impossible to improve on a treble season as the side only won the Premier League in the following campaign. After City's shocking FA Cup final defeat against Manchester United, Guardiola stated he will be hungry to come and win in what could very well be his final season with the Mancunian club.

"There is a hunger inside me to win trophies and the other players want to win as well. We're delighted with this season but next season we want to go again and win more," said the Spaniard to reporters after the FA Cup loss against Manchester United.

