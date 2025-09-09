Gujarat: Ahmedabad to host 11th Asian Aquatics Championship 2025; official Jersey unveiled

Gandhinagar, Sep 9 Gujarat Youth, Sports and Cultural Activities Minister Harsh Sanghavi unveiled the official jersey of the 11th Asian Aquatics Championship – Ahmedabad 2025, at Sector-21 Gymkhana in Gandhinagar.

The event is being organised by the Swimming Federation of India. Speaking on the occasion, Sanghavi said Indian athletes have consistently brought pride to the nation by excelling at global tournaments, and Gujarat is committed to strengthening India’s swimming team for the upcoming Asian Games 2026.

“It is a matter of pride that Gujarat has been chosen to host several major international tournaments. The state has always been at the forefront of providing world-class facilities to athletes,” he said, thanking the Federation for selecting Gujarat to host such a prestigious event.

The 11th Asian Aquatics Championship will be held from September 28 to October 11, 2025, at the newly constructed Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad, with participation expected from athletes representing more than 30 countries. Significantly, the tournament will also serve as a qualifying event for the Asian Games 2026.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Arjuna Awardee and double Olympian Sajan Prakash, double Olympian Srihari Nataraj, 2023 Asian Games swimmers Kushagra Rawat and Advait Page, Paris 2024 Olympian Dhinidhi Desinghu, and Swimming Federation of India Secretary Monal Chokshi. Gujarat has rapidly emerged as a hub for world-class sports infrastructure in India, with significant investments in stadiums, training facilities, and academies.

The state is home to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world’s largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of over 130,000, and the newly built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, designed as a multi-sport complex to host international events.

In addition, the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad is set to host the 11th Asian Aquatics Championship 2025, highlighting Gujarat’s growing global sports presence.

Cities like Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara are also equipped with modern indoor stadiums, swimming pools, shooting ranges, and athletics tracks.

The state government has launched initiatives like Khel Mahakumbh to promote grassroots participation, with over 50 lakh athletes competing annually across disciplines.

Through a mix of mega stadiums, specialised academies, and rural outreach programs, Gujarat is positioning itself not just as a sporting host but also as a breeding ground for future Olympians.

