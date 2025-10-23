Harmer propels South Africa to series-levelling win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi, Oct 23 Spinner Simon Harmer took his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests and ended up with 6-50, as South Africa clinched an eight-wicket win in the second game over Pakistan and levelled the two-game series 1-1 here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

For South Africa getting their first win of this ICC World Test Championship cycle, Harmer and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj were its chief architects, sharing 17 wickets between themselves in the game as Pakistan were bundled out for 136 in their second innings.

South Africa then made short work of the chase of 68 by completing it in 75 balls and now at joint fourth place in the WTC points tally.

Resuming day four from 23/4, Pakistan’s hopes rested on Babar Azam, who reached his half-century in the early minutes of the morning session.

But just three balls later, Harmer’s show began by trapping Azam lbw to trigger a collapse. He went on to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan and Noman Ali, as Harmer got the tally of 1000 first-class wickets, becoming the fourth South African bowler to reach the landmark.

After Shaheen Afridi was run-out for a third consecutive duck, Salman Ali Agha briefly resisted with a couple of boundaries. But Maharaj dismissed him and Sajid Khan, to wrap up Pakistan’s innings.

Maharaj finished with match figures of 9/136, while Harmer claimed 8/125 – including 6-50 in the second innings.

Chasing just 68, Aiden Markram attacked the Pakistan spinners with sweeps and reverse sweeps before falling lbw for 42 with four runs to win. Though Tristan Stubbs departed soon after for a duck, Ryan Rickelton sealed the win with a stylish six and be unbeaten on 25.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 333 and 138 in 49.3 overs (Babar Azam 50, Salman Agha 28; Simon Harmer 6-50, Keshav Maharaj 2-34) lost to South Africa 404 & 73/2 in 12.3 overs (Aiden Markram 42, Ryan Rickelton 25 not out; Noman Ali 2-40) by eight wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor