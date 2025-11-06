Harsh Malhotra launches Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 at East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex

New Delhi [India], November 6 : The Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 East Delhi, a flagship initiative to promote local sporting talent and physical fitness, was inaugurated on Thursday at the East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex, according to an official press release.

Harsh Malhotra, Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road, Transport & Highways, graced the occasion as the chief guest, alongside Vijender Dhama Ji, District President, BJP Mayur Vihar Zila, Ravinder Singh Negi, MLA of Patparganj and other officials.

In his address, Minister Malhotra emphasised the importance of building a robust sporting culture at the grassroots level, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

The minister highlighted the significance of physical fitness for all age groups, lauding the phenomenal participation of youth, which testifies to their boundless energy and spirit.

Malhotra underscored that the Sansad Khel Mahotsav aims not only to promote sports and fitness but also to identify and nurture genuine talent, guiding the youth towards building a stronger nation.

Quoting the 5 S's of Sports - Speed, Stamina, Skill, Strength, and Spirit - the minister Malhotra emphasised that spirit is the greatest of all. He also mentioned the landmark Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, which aims to reshape the country's sporting landscape and empower citizens through sports.

The minister stressed that sports should be given equal importance as education and culture, highlighting the role of such initiatives in nurturing India's future sports champions.

The Sansad Khel Mahotsav will feature 11 competitions across various disciplines, including athletics, kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball, wrestling, football, and other sports, ensuring participation for boys and girls across different age categories.

Malhotra stated that Exceptional performers will be provided support and pathways to district, state, and national-level competitions.

The minister at the end appealed to schools, colleges, sports clubs, and local athletes to ensure maximum participation and make the Mahotsav a grand success.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor