Have promised PM Modi that I'll bring gold in next Paralympics: Judo medallist Kapil Parmar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 25 : After winning the bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics, World number one, judoka player from India, Kapil Parmar, said that his next aim will be to bring gold in the next Olympics, which are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles in 2028.

The Indian player executed the Ippon in 33 seconds to end the contest and take the bronze medal within the blink of an eye. Kapil's triumph marked India's 25th medal at the ongoing edition of the Paralympics.

"I am really happy that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called and honoured us. He has offered us Rs. 1 Crore and jobs after this achievement. We can do everything and try never to lose hopes. I have promised PM Modi that in the upcoming Paralympics at US, I will bring gold for the country," Kapil Parmar while speaking to ANI.

Further, the para-canoeing player Prachi Yadav said that she will try her best to bring gold in the next Paralympics

I have been working hard for last six years in water sports, about which most people didn't know.It's good when we get achieve in our sports and people come to know about us. If I get Rs 1 crore, than I would plan for foreign training. I will try my best to bring gold medal in my event in the upcoming Olympics at Los Angeles," Prachi said.

The Indian contingent concluded its historic Paris Paralympics campaign with a total of 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, the most by the country in the history of the competition.

A look at India's medalists at the Paris 2024 Paralympics:

-Avani Lekhara (Shooting, Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1, Gold)

-Mona Agarwal (Shooting, Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1, Bronze)

-Preethi Pal (Athletics, Women's 100m T35, Bronze)

-Manish Narwal (Shooting, Men's 10m air pistol SH1, Silver)

-Rubina Francis (Shooting, Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1, Bronze)

-Preethi Pal (Shooting, Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1, Bronze)

-Nishad Kumar (Athletics, Men's high jump T47, Silver)

-Yogesh Kathuniya (Athletics, Men's discus throw F56, Silver)

-Nitesh Kumar (Badminton, Men's singles SL3, Gold)

-Thulasimathi Murugesan (Badminton, Women's singles SU5, Silver)

-Manisha Ramadass (Badminton, Women's singles SU5, Bronze)

-Suhas Yathiraj (Badminton, Men's singles SL4, Silver)

-Rakesh Kumar / Sheetal Devi (Archery, Mixed team compound open, Bronze)

-Sumit Antil (Athletics, Javelin throw F64, Gold)

-Nithya Sre Sivan (Badminton, Women's singles SH6, Bronze)

-Deepthi Jeevanji (Athletics, Women's 400m T20, Bronze)

-Mariyappan Thangavelu (Athletics, Men's high jump T63, Bronze)

-Sharad Kumar (Athletics, Men's high jump T63, Silver)

-Ajeet Singh (Athletics, Men's javelin throw F46, Silver)

-Sundar Singh Gurjar (Athletics, Men's javelin throw F46, Bronze)

-Sachin Khilari (Athletics, Men's shot put F46, Silver)

-Harvinder Singh (Archery, Men's individual recurve open, Gold)

-Dharambir (Athletics, Men's club throw F51, Gold)

-Parnav Soorma (Athletics, Men's club throw F51, Silver)

-Kapil Parmar (Judo, Men's -60kg J1, Bronze)

-Praveen Kumar (Athletics, Men's high jump T64, Gold)

-Hokato Hotozhe Sema (Athletics, Men's shot put F57, Bronze)

-Simran (Athletics, Women's 200m T12, Bronze)

-Navdeep Singh (Athletics, Men's javelin throw F41, Gold).

