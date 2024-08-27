"He is a role model for the next generation": Deepender Hooda hails Aman Sehrawat

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], August 27 : Congress MP Deepender Hooda heaped praise on Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat on Tuesday saying that he is a role model for the upcoming generation.

Sehrawat beat Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz to clinch the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event at the recently concluded Paris Olympics.

"Indian wrestler and Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat has made the nation proud...He is a role model for the next generation...A stadium will be developed in his name. We will include it in the Congress manifesto...", Hooda said.

Earlier in the day, Sehrawat held a roadshow from Chhatrasal Stadium to celebrate his historic medal at the recently concluded marquee event. He was also felicitated with a garland by his loved ones and close friends.

The wrestler visited his hometown Jhajjar in Haryana on Sunday where he was felicitated for his historic medal at the recently concluded mega event.

Aman expressed happiness about the love he is receiving from people.

"It feels really good. The love I am getting from people is great. They are all my family," said Aman.

Speaking to the media, he urged the players to give their best in whichever sport they are participating.

"Give your 100 per cent in your sport. In the end, the result would be great," said Aman.

He also said that he is preparing for a gold medal at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

"We are feeling very good as we are getting a warm welcome from the people here...I am preparing for gold in 2028..." Sehrawat added.

The 21-year-old Indian wrestler clinched a 13-5 victory over Cruz.

The Puerto Rican started with a dominating move by getting hold of Aman's single leg and taking him out of the blue zone to win the first point. However, Aman made a comeback and targeted Darian's shoulders to put him outside the blue zone to get two points. Darian got hold of Aman's legs, winning two points and taking the lead. After the end of the first three minutes of the game, Aman once again took the lead in the bronze medal bout.

With only 37 seconds remaining in the match, Aman won two more points and had the chance to clinch a victory with technical superiority.

In the end, Darian tried to make a desperate move but conceded another point. The win made Aman the country's youngest-ever Olympic medalist.

Aman brought India's first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 in his debut Olympic Games. He became the 7th Indian wrestler to medal at the Olympics.

