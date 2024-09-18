'He set great example, an inspiration for sure', says Parthiv on Pant's Test comeback

New Delhi, Sep 18 The arduous wait of 637 days to see Rishabh Pant play Test cricket again for India will end on the morning of September 19 when the Rohit Sharma-led side takes the field for its home series opener against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After surviving a life-threatening accident on December 30, 2022, Pant will finally be back to where he belongs and is at his best internationally - playing Test cricket for India. Since his debut in England in 2018, the free-spirited and joyful Pant rose to thrilling the world with his audacious strokes and sheer fearlessness, while bailing the team out of tough situations on various occasions.

Behind the stumps, he would grab chances with his awe-inspiring spirit, inspire the bowlers in his comical ways and do backflips at times. Now, 637 days later, made wiser by life-changing experiences and perspectives in his recovery journey, Pant’s wizardry is set to make a comeback to Test cricket against Bangladesh, the very opposition he last played in this format at Mirpur in December 2022.

Parthiv Patel, the former India wicketkeeper-batter, feels Pant’s return to Test cricket is a significant development for him and the team. "He has set a great example, and has become an inspiration for sure. I mean, the kind of accident he had and the way he has made a comeback, it is absolutely remarkable. On a personal point of view, you've got to give credit to him. He has worked really hard, as I've been in touch with him during his rehab time.

"So, hats off to him. As far as the Indian team is concerned, he's been a match winner in Test format. We've seen how well he has played in several countries, so to say, all in SENA countries. He's got hundreds, even when he was playing in Indian conditions, and has scored brilliantly in crucial Test matches,” said Patel, a JioCinema & Sports18 expert, to IANS in a select virtual interaction.

Though many would be wary of expecting Pant to reach those same heights which he previously achieved in Test cricket immediately, Patel thinks he’s putting in the hardwork to be back to thriving in this format for India, especially with the gloves.

"For me, the biggest improvement which I have seen is in his wicket-keeping. If we can go back to that England series in 2021, where it was rank-turners, but that’s where he kept brilliantly. Plus, he’s a left-handed attacking batter who can take the game away in one session, all of these are pluses for Rishabh Pant and Indian team. But I think that his wicket-keeping has been fantastic, and it’s really good to see that he's putting in hard yards behind his keeping skills," he said.

With Pant back in the Test team, India will be cautious about managing his workload, especially with a five-match tour of Australia coming later this year. Patel, a member of 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win alongside Pant, believes the team think-tank has plans around it, and predicted for backup wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel to get a game before flying to Australia.

"I am sure they must be thinking of it. There is no doubt about it being a long home season. After two Tests against Bangladesh, India will play three Tests against New Zealand, before going for the crucial five Tests against Australia.

"It is a very big task for everyone to play five Test matches. But, you have to see that Rishabh is also making a comeback. He had a good Duleep Trophy game. Now, it depends on the workload of how much time he is spending on the ground as a wicketkeeper and batter both.

"So, they will take it by the ear and see how he is feeling, because players' feedback is also that important. So, you might see Dhruv Jurel playing one of the five home Test matches. But it all depends on what and how Rishabh Pant is spending time on the ground," he concluded.

The first India-Bangladesh Test on September 19 will be broadcasted live on JioCinema, Sports18 - 1 (HD & SD), and Colors Cineplex (HD & SD) channels.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor