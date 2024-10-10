"He Will Always Remain in Our Hearts": Neeraj Chopra Mourns Ratan Tata's Death (Watch Video)

Following the death of Ratan Tata, Olympian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra expressed his deep sorrow and respect for the late industrialist. "I met him in March; he was not doing well. But when I heard the news yesterday, I felt great sorrow," Chopra said. "He will always remain in our hearts, and we have to follow all that we have learned from him. I will pray to God to give peace to his soul. He was very passionate about sports and was associated with many sports federations as well."

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at the age of 86 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. He was in critical condition while receiving intensive care. On October 7, Tata had mentioned that he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age and related health issues.

Tata was revered as one of India's most respected industrialists, who led the Tata Group to new heights and made significant contributions to various sectors, including philanthropy. His passing has resulted in a nationwide mourning, with many remembering his profound impact on India’s business landscape.

Born on December 28, 1937, Tata joined the Tata Group in 1961, starting on the shop floor of Tata Steel. He succeeded J.R.D. Tata as chairman of Tata Sons in 1991 and played a pivotal role in expanding the group’s global presence through key acquisitions, transforming it into a leading global business powerhouse.

Throughout his illustrious career, Tata received numerous accolades for his contributions to industry and society, including the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in India, in 2008. His legacy as a compassionate leader and visionary will endure for years to come.