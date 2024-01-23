Head expected to play day-night Test at the Gabba despite covid bout

New Delhi, Jan 23 Australia skipper Pat Cummins expects Travis Head will overcome his bout of Covid and be fit to participate in the second Test match against West Indies in Brisbane, starts on January 25.

Head contracted the virus following Australia's 10-wicket win in the opening Test and didn't travel to Brisbane with the rest of the squad but Cummins said Head will have a hit in the Gabba nets on Tuesday night, two days out from the opening day of the day-night Test.

"I think he's almost out of it. He'll be fine … he'll train tonight. Obviously, even if he is still positive he can still play, there might just be a few protocols," Cummins told reporters as quoted bycricket.com.au website.

If Head is still testing positive on Thursday, he would have to abide by the International Cricket Council's covid safety protocols, which includes sitting away from the rest of the team while waiting to bat and keeping distance from teammates in on-field celebrations.

It's not the first time Head had to deal with Covid during a home Test series. He has previously faced a Covid-related challenge during a home Test series, having been sidelined from the Melbourne Test in the 2021-22 Ashes series which had opened the door for Usman Khawaja to make a comeback into the side.

