"Hikaru's presence gives us edge": FYERS American Gambit ahead of GCL Season 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 : The third season of the Global Chess League is here, and the FYERS American Gambits are all set for their second appearance in the tournament, scheduled to take place at Mumbai's iconic Royal Opera House, as per a release.

The franchise has confirmed that Hikaru Nakamura will arrive on Sunday morning and indeed lead the team as Icon player this season.

"Joining him are Superstar Women player Bibisara Assaubayeva, Superstar Men Richard Rapport and Vladislav Artemiev, Superstar Women Teodora Injac, and current World Rapid Champion Volodar Murzin," the release said.

FYERS American Gambits will open their campaign against PBG Alaskan Knights, led by reigning World Champion Gukesh D. The much-anticipated Nakamura vs Gukesh clash is set to be the highlight of the opening night.

Co-owner Prachura PP said they are delighted to confirm Hikaru's participation. "He will be donning the FYERS American Gambits shirt and leading an incredibly exciting team. Our first match is against Gukesh's team, and it is going to be a thrilling contest that sets the momentum for us. We're looking forward to the season," he said, according to the release.

Head Coach GM Srinath Narayanan said the matchup between him and Gukesh is one everyone will be watching closely. "They've had several exciting battles this year, usually very evenly fought. It will be one of the most anticipated duels of the season. I do feel we have a slight edge because Hikaru is more experienced in shorter time formats, but anything can happen on the day."

The American Gambits will then face upGrad Mumbai Masters in their second match, followed by Triveni Continental Kings, Alpine SG Pipers, and Ganges Grandmasters in the first round of the season.

Speaking about the team's preparation, Srinath said, "With the new season being hosted in India, we're very excited. On paper, we are one of the strongest teams, with one of the highest average ratings. We have champions across the board, including the current World Rapid Champion Murzin. The squad looks solid and promising."

On the team's goals, Prachura added, "Our primary aim is to win the trophy. We have champion players across categories, one of the highest total ratings in the league, and we want everyone performing at their full potential. The mix of experience and young firepower gives us the balance needed to compete deep into the season. The team environment is strong, the preparation has been meticulous, and we believe this is the year we can make a real statement.

American Gambits squad: Hikaru Nakamura, Richard Rapport, Vladislav Artemiev, Bibisara Assaubayeva, Teodora Injac, Volodar Murzin.

