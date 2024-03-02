Himachal's Lahaul Valley to host Snow Marathon on March 10

Shimla, March 2 The Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation in Himachal Pradesh, in association with the stakeholders and other groups, will organise the Snow Marathon in the remote but picturesque Lahaul Valley, a cold desert dotted by tiny helmets spread over the Himalayan peaks in the state.

A spokesperson for the Tourism Department said on Saturday the third edition of the open Snow Marathon will be held in four categories -- 42 km, 21 km, 10 km and 5 km -- at an average altitude of 11,000 feet on March 10.

To experience winter adventure, a ‘Joy Race’ of 1 km will be an added attraction.

To promote winter adventure tourism and explore the tribal areas of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, ‘Snow Drive Trips’ are being organised this month by La Himalaya, Mountain Goat Expeditions, covering Narkanda, Baga Sarahan, Sangla, Tabo and Kaza with the support of the Department of Tourism.

Besides, the Asian Rafting Championships will also be organised from March 4 to 9 at Pandoa near Tattapani on the waters of the Kol Dam reservoir.

This will be the first such championship to be hosted in the country in association with the Indian Rafting Federation and the Indian Army, said a spokesperson.

The Snow Marathon is being organised in association with Reach India. Its organiser Rajiv Kumar said that Lahaul has the distinction of hosting the only snow marathon in Asia, which is the highest in the world.

Like every year, the marathon is being organised at Sissu, located at an altitude of nearly 10,000 feet near Manali wherein athletes and marathoners from across the country are participating.

Kumar said apart from athletes, defence personnel, especially from the Indian Navy and Indian Army, are also participating in the event, which will also see the participation of 10 foreign marathoners.

