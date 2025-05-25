HIPSA gears up to broaden 'Pravasi Sports' after GI-PKL success

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 25, : Riding on the momentum of blockbuster debut of Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL), the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA) is gearing up to broaden its 'Pravasi Sports' initiativea pioneering programme that brings India's indigenous games to the global diaspora, according to a release from GI-PKL.

Pravasi Sports is driven by a twin vision that seeks to both globalize and reconnect. First, it aims to introduce and promote India's rich array of indigenous sportsranging from Kabaddi to Mallakhamb and Silambattamamongst Pravasi communities around the World.

Second, it works to bring Pravasi youth back in touch with their cultural heritage by inviting them to compete, learn, and collaborate in India-based events, forging stronger ties between the diaspora and their homeland through sports.

Speaking about the vision, HIPSA president Kanthi D Suresh said, "Pravasi Sports is about honouring our roots while celebrating global talent. We're creating pathways for young Indians abroad to proudly compete in the games that define our culture, and to bring their experiences back home, while we also ensure that our home grown sports are adopted by millenials around the World across different continents."

Karthik Dammu, GI-PKL CEO, added, "After witnessing the overwhelming response to GI-PKL, we're excited to extend our model across multiple disciplines. Pravasi Sports will unite our diaspora and bolster India's standing on the world stage."

HIPSA is slated to roll out the year-round roster of Pravasi Sports events that extends well beyond Kabaddi. This calendar will feature the Global Pravasi Cricket League (GPCL)a T20 franchise competition showcasing overseas Indian talentalongside GI-PKL Season 2.

An exhibition, Season 1 of GPCL, was already held in 2022 as part of the Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav 75th-year celebrations. Eight teams were called from eight countries, and all eight teams had talented diaspora youth cricketers along with some marquee players like Ian Bell, Munaf Patel, Kirk Edwards, Callum Ferguson, etc.

Pravasi athletes will also compete in the Pravasi Marathon Championship called 'Chalo India' a run that fosters national pride, showcasing India's soft power via cultural integration.

The calendar also includes a Pravasi Sports Summit, bringing together distinguished dignitaries from around the World in the field of Sports, primarily revolving around how sports can act as a key contributor to its overarching goals of peace, sustainable development, and social progress.

While HIPSA is focusing on the roll-out of its annual calendar, efforts are also on to have eminent personalities from the fields of sports, bureaucracy, politics, media & the private sector to occupy the seats of the Advisory Council, which would act as an independent force to steer the vision and objectives that HIPSA has set forth in its 10-year plan.

