Historic performance by India's para-athletes at World C'ships, will inspire people: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Indian contingent for delivering the best-ever campaign at the World Para Athletics Championships, saying that the success will "inspire several people".

India finished 10th in the competition and secured its highest tally in the World Championships. The home side claimed six gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals. India got three silver medals on Sunday with Simran Sharma winning it women's 100m T12, Preethi Pal in the women's 100m T35 and Navdeep in the men's Javelin Throw T41

Sandeep won bronze medal on Sunday in the men's 200m T44 on Sunday.

PM Modi said hosting tournament for Delhi has been an honour for India.

"A historic performance by our para-athletes! This year's World Para-Athletics Championships have been very special. The Indian contingent had its best-ever performance, winning 22 medals, including 6 Gold Medals. Congrats to our athletes. Their success will inspire several people. I am proud of each and every member of our contingent and wish them the very best for their future endeavours. Hosting the tournament in Delhi has also been an honour for India. Gratitude to athletes and support staff from almost 100 nations who were a part of the tournament," PM Modi said in a post on X.

India did better than in their Kobe 2024 campaign, where they won 17 medals, which included six gold, five silver and six bronze medals.

The 12th edition of the World Para Athletics Championships saw participation from 2,000 athletes from 104 nations, competing in 186 events. India's 73-member contingent consisted of 54 men and 19 women.

As many as 35 world records and 104 championship records were created during the nine days of intense competition on the newly laid Mondo track in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Thirty five world records are equal to Paris 2023 and 14 more than last year's event in Kobe, Japan. As many as 44 nations won at least one gold medal, and as many as 63 countries went home with at least one medal for their efforts.

