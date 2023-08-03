Hockey India congratulates midfielder Sumit for completing 100 International Caps

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 3 : The Indian men's hockey team midfielder Sumit on Thursday earned his 100th International Cap for the national team, during India's opening game of the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 against China at the iconic Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.

Sumit, who hails from Sonipat, Haryana, made his debut for the India Junior Men's Hockey Team at the 2014 Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia. He made a name for himself after his splendid performance in India's gold-medal-winning performance at the Junior Men's Hockey World Cup Lucknow 2016.

After making his debut for the Indian Senior Men's Hockey Team at the 2017 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, Sumit became a regular member of the Indian team and was a part of the Indian squad at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.

After helping the team win the Gold medal in the FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019, Sumit became a part of the Indian Men's Hockey Team that won the historic Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He also represented India at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2020/21, and helped India attain third place in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 as well. Sumit also represented the country in 9 out of 16 games at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23, before being named in the squad for the prestigious Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023.

Speaking on achieving the milestone, Sumit said, "It is an honour for me to receive my 100th International Cap for India. It was always a dream for me to represent the nation on the biggest stage and every time I wear the Indian jersey, it is a matter of pride for me. To reach this milestone is a dream come true, but I also realise the responsibilities this brings upon me. I will continue to work hard and give my best for the country."

Congratulating Sumit on his accomplishment, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey said, “I express my congratulations to Sumit for achieving a huge milestone in his career. Sumit has grown tremendously as a player over the past decade and has become an integral part of the Indian team because of his skilful display. We wish him all the best for the future and hope for him to achieve many more milestones in his career to come."

