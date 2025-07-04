Hockey: Varun Kumar eyes India A call-up as path back to senior team

Bengaluru, July 4 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Varun Kumar sees his selection in the India 'A' squad as a chance to return to the senior national team, having been out of the side for over a year.

"Missing out on the Paris Olympics was painful. I know I was in the reckoning to make the squad but now, I have left the past behind and ready to start fresh with this opportunity to play for India 'A'," expressed the defender, dragflicker who was also part of the Junior World Cup fame in 2016.

Varun was last seen in India colours during the India vs Germany friendly match in New Delhi last year but to receive a call-up for the India 'A' side ahead of the marquee Asia Cup in August puts Varun in good stead to return to the senior side.

"Certainly, my personal goal is to return to the senior team. But more important for me right now is to improve my game. Not having played a proper tour in over one-and-a-half years, it is a long time and the game is constantly changing. The structure has changed and it has also become much faster. The way I am looking at it, is to start fresh," explained Varun.

The India 'A' squad led by Sanjay will play two matches each against Ireland, France and the Netherlands along with a match each against England and Belgium. Starting July 8, the matches will be held in Eindhoven and Amstelveen in the Netherlands and the match against Belgium will be played in Antwerp.

"Personally, for me, it has been a tough road back into the core probable group. Last 7-8 months I have worked a lot on my fitness and also mentally, it has been extremely challenging. Returning to form has not been easy but I am really grateful to my family, teammates and coaching staff who have stood with me in tough times and constantly kept motivating me," expressed Varun.

Speaking about his personal goals, Varun said, "We have been working quite hard in the camp over the past two months and I feel this is a great chance for players to test ourselves against the top teams of the world. Playing the European teams, who are preparing for the Euro Cup will be quite exciting and challenging. It will be a learning experience for me and I know a good show here will count, especially with the Asia Cup coming up in India."

The India 'A' squad leaves for Amsterdam tonight from Bengaluru.

