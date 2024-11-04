Honour for India to host World Pickleball Championship: AIPA President Arvind Prabhoo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) President, Arvind Ramesh Prabhoo said it is an honour for India as the country gears up to host the World Pickleball Championship for the first time in the history of the sport, which is now pegged as the fastest growing game.

All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) will hold the prestigious World Pickleball Championship (WPC) Series from November 12-17 in Mumbai.

"An honour for India to host the World Pickleball Championship, which we are holding in the month of November, from the 12th of November to the 17th of November. Following that, in January, we'll be having the World Pickleball League in India. Both these events are very prestigious events and we are lucky that the All India Pickleball Association is part of these events we are hosting also pickleball as you all know is the fastest-growing game and it is indeed a great honour for India," Arvind Prabhoo said while speaking to ANI.

"The world pickleball championships have come to India and it is going to be an exciting time for all pickleball lovers and players to be part of these world pickleball championships," Prabhoo said.

Further, the AIPA President stated all the grassroots work that has been happening for the last 15 years and also said that the recognition of the World Pickleball Championship for all the work has been done.

"It is a great feeling for all of us at the All India Pickleball Association. We have been working tirelessly for the last 15 years to promote pickleball at the grassroots level. It now seems that our work is coming to some kind of recognition by all the pickleball players in the country and also in the world because then we were given the opportunity to host the World Pickleball Championship. All the grassroots work that has been happening for the last 15 years is now, I think the World Pickleball Championship is a recognition for all the work that has been done," the AIPA President added.

The WPC 2024 will bring together the best pickleball talent from around the globe, following the highly successful Vietnam and Bali legs of the championship, where the Indian teams secured gold, silver and bronze medals. Powered by the World Pickleball League (WPBL), the World Pickleball Championship Series, India, will witness the participation of approximately 650 players from six to seven countries like Australia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Poland and Singapore amongst others.

Pickleball, which blends elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, is one of the fastest-growing sports globally, and India has seen an increasing number of enthusiasts embrace the game. The WPC Series promises to serve as a turning point for the development of the sport in India & beyond.

AIPA aims to popularize the sport in India and ensure grassroots development of the sport throughout the country. AIPA has already started its engagement & development programme by identifying talented players and providing them with training in skills, diet, physical endurance, and mental conditioning, under the watchful eyes of specialists in respective fields.

Under the leadership of President Arvind Ramesh Prabhoo, AIPA is trying to get the sport recognised by the Government and the Sports Authority of India. Sunil Valavalkar brought the game to India in 2007 and the All India Pickleball Association was formed as a not-for-profit organisation under Section 25 of the Companies Act and has been promoting the sport in India for the last 15 years. AIPA has been formally granted affiliation of the International Pickleball Federation (IPF), USA in the year 2015. It is also the founding member of Asia Federation of Pickleball, Singapore.

