Honoured to be part of SLI, it will be both competitive and inspiring, says Miran Maricic

New Delhi, July 4 As anticipation mounts for the first edition of Shooting League of India (SLI), launched by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and set to take place later this year, athletes from around the world have shared their excitement on being part of the tournament.

Talking about the competition and the opportunity, Croatia’s Miran Maricic said, “I am truly honoured to be invited to register for the Shooting League in India. It’s a fantastic competition that brings together some of the best athletes in the sport, all competing at one venue.”

“The level of talent and intensity will be incredible, and I am sure it will be a valuable learning experience for everyone involved. The environment promises to be both competitive and inspiring. Personally, I see this as a great opportunity to challenge myself and grow as an athlete in this exciting new format,” he added.

Maricic feels that the league will play a massive role in inspiring youngsters.

“It will be incredibly motivating for young shooters to watch and compete alongside some of the best athletes in the world. This league offers them an opportunity to learn from some of the best, and gain invaluable experience,” he said.

Lauding the fan base in India, Maricic said, “I believe India has a fantastic audience for sports, and this league will play a crucial role in promoting shooting to a wider audience. With so many people expected to watch, both in the stands and through broadcast, this league is sure to generate strong interest and take the sport to new heights.”

The competition will feature mixed team events across pistol (10m, 25m), rifle (10m, 50m 3 positions), and shotgun (Trap & Skeet), as per the NRAI Technical Committee’s guidelines.

