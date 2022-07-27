Hopeful that India will surpass the 66-medal tally registered during the 2018 Commonwealth Games: Somdev Devvarman

Mumbai, July 27 Former number one India men's tennis player Somdev Devvarman is hopeful that the country will surpass the 66-medal tally registered during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast when the upcoming multi-nation event starts from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham.

India won a total of 66 medals, comprising 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. The country will participate in 16 different sports in the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The most successful Commonwealth Games for India happened when they hosted the event in New Delhi in 2010, winning a total of 101 medals - 38 gold, 27 silver and 36 bronze medals.

"India has shown consistent performance in racquet sports over the years, and we hope to see this momentum grow. The recent achievements of PV Sindhu and Manika Batra are the perfect example of this. With a strong Indian contingent taking charge and representing the nation across all disciplines at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, I am hopeful that India will surpass the 66-medal tally registered during the 2018 Commonwealth Games," said Devvarman.

Devvarman, who won gold medal in men's singles event at 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, will be joining the Sony Sports Network's SPORTS EXTRAAA show alongside former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha, former India badminton player Trupti Murgunde, and cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy.

Eminent sports persons like Vijender Singh, Anju Bobby George, Satish Shivalingam, Kripashankar Bishnoi among others will also make appearances during the event.

"The 2020 Summer Games was a turning point for Indian sports as our contingent was able to move the needle and get our best medal haul ever. While all the seven medals are precious to us, but the bronze medal won by the Indian Men's Hockey team is closest to my heart."

"Having been an integral part of the sport, it has always been my dream to win as many medals as possible for the country. And that has been the aim of every athlete who represents their nation on a global platform. I will be rooting from the Sony Sports Network studio for the Indian contingent at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, and I am hoping we will our athletes winning many medals for the country," said Rasquinha.

The quadrennial event will mark the debut of the women's cricket T20 event, where India will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur. Apart from them, India's medallists of 2020 Tokyo Olympics - Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, and the Indian men's hockey team will also be featuring in the mega event.

(The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be broadcasted on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3 & SONY TEN 4 channels and streamed live on OTT platform SonyLIV).

