Host Karnataka lead the charge in 51st Junior Waterpolo Championship 2025

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 6 : The last day of group stage action of the 51st Junior Waterpolo Championship 2025, at the Basavangudi Aquatic Centre, witnessed host Karnataka, Bengal, Kerala and Maharashtra make it to the semifinal in the boys category while Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala and Maharashtra advanced to the semi final in the girls category on Thursday.

Karnataka beat Odisha 15-5 in the first match of the day. Chinmay Pai was the top scorer with seven goals, while Surya Chandra scored three goals. Pavan Mohan and Jayanth L Reddy scored a double each. Nihar Rajesh also pitched in with a goal for Karnataka. Meanwhile, for Odisha, Pradip Padiami scored three goals, and Rohit Batra scored two goals, as per a Karnataka Swimming Association (KSA) press release.

Maharashtra defeated Delhi 17-1. Manthan Lomharsh Shivanikar, Samarth Vishal Mohature, Swayam Pardeshi and Samrat Ravindra Bodke led the way for Maharashtra, scoring three goals each, while Mayuresh Suresh Bugade, Harsh Vilas Daingade,, Swarnim Milind Chepe, Shaurya Amit Gupta and Mohit Bhate contributed with a goal each. Rishi Thakur scored the lone goal for Delhi.

Bengal beat Assam by 14-1. Sanjib Sardar scored three goals for Bengal while Sahil Sheikh, Sabyasachi Show and Retobrata Das netted twice each. Arnab Shaw, Sourasish Karmakar,, Tushar Haldar,, Rajesh Naskar and Arijit Biswas also pitched in with a goal each. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Saikia scored the only goal for Assam.

Kerala defeated Telangana 8-2. Dhipin V led the way for Kerala with three goals while Gokul Krishna B, Navaneeth S, Sudheesh R, Vishnu K and Rajdeep Datta scored a goal each. Mohammad Abdur Rahmaan Siddique scored Telangana's only goal.

Haryana beat Manipur 8-1. Kamaldeep and Devansh Kodia were the stars for Haryana, scoring 4 goals each. Ryan Angom was the lone goalscorer for Manipur.

-Girls

Tamil Nadu won against Assam 9-4. Pavithrasree S D led the charge for Tamil Nadu with four goals, followed by Alfiyah Khan Abikhan with three goals. B Karishma and Kaviya Priya chipped in with a goal each. For Assam, Ansurima Gogoi scored three goals while Debanshi Hazarika netted once.

Kerala defeated Bengal 15-2. Safwa Sakeer and Abhinanda V both scored four goals each for Kerala. Ardra S netted three goals, while Anjali S Sathya, Nivya M, Ruddra M R, and Ebba Adila S added a goal apiece. Anwesha Halder was the lone scorer for Bengal with two goals.

Karnataka edged past Maharashtra 7-6. FIshani Kiran and Roshini S scored two goals each, while Tanvi Ravi also netted two goals. Nithya C contributed a goal. For Maharashtra, Rushada Patil scored two goals, while Nirmiti Wankhade, Anjali Raut, Bhumika Giri, and Reet Kulkarni added a goal each.

