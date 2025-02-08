Hosting the 2036 Olympics will take Indian sports to great heights, says Bhaichung Bhutia

Prayagraj, Feb 8 Former Indian football team captain Baichung Bhutia feels that hosting the 2036 Olympics will take Indian sports to great heights. On the third day of the ongoing seven-day ‘Khel Mahakumbh,’ Bhutia and former Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur graced the event, motivating young athletes with their inspiring words.

The grand sports festival, organised by Kreeda Bharati and TYC, saw Bhutia as the chief guest in the first session. Addressing the gathering, Bhutia praised the Uttar Pradesh government's efforts in promoting sports, stating, “The initiatives of Yogi ji for football are remarkable. If UP progresses, India progresses. Hosting the 2036 Olympics will take Indian sports to great heights.” He further emphasised the need for collaborative efforts between the government and institutions like Dream Sports Foundation to enhance sports infrastructure and training.

In the second session, Anurag Thakur took centre stage, stressing the importance of promoting India’s traditional sports on a global platform. “We need to take our indigenous sports like Kabaddi, Kalaripayattu, Mallakhamb, and Kho-Kho to international levels. Before the world recognises our traditional sports, we must embrace them first. During my tenure as Sports Minister under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, we started actively promoting our native sports, and I am glad to see the momentum continue,” he said.

Alongside the distinguished guests, the event was hosted by Avneesh Kumar Singh, President of Uttar Pradesh Kreeda Bharati, along with senior officials of Kreeda Bharati and TYC Director Geeta Singh. Avneesh Kumar Singh reaffirmed the organization's commitment to providing world-class sports facilities and nurturing talent at the grassroots level. “Our goal is to identify and train athletes from rural areas and pave their way to the Olympics,” he stated.

The highlight of the day was the intense Kabaddi final between Haryana and KashiPrant, with Haryana emerging victorious. Throughout the day, young athletes from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and other states showcased their skills in India’s ancient sports, including Mallakhamb. Wrestling and archery competitions also captivated the audience, while traditional games like Kho-Kho, Kalaripayattu, and archery provided thrilling entertainment. The Mallakhamb final is scheduled for Sunday.

Adding to the grandeur of the event, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be present on February 9, followed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 10 to encourage the athletes. In the coming days, several Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, sports icons, and political leaders are expected to participate, further elevating the spirit of ‘Khel Mahakumbh.’

