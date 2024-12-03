Hosts India begin Asian Women’s Handball Championship with win over Hong Kong

New Delhi, Dec 3 The Indian women’s handball team marked a strong start to the 20th Asian Women’s Handball Championship (AWHC) 2024 with a 31-28 victory over Hong Kong-China at the Indira Gandhi Arena here on Tuesday. The win was powered by standout performances from Bhawana Sharma and Menika, who were instrumental in securing the hosts’ first victory in the tournament.

India’s opening match saw them take an early lead with goals from Priyanka Thakur and Menika. The team’s defense was also crucial, with captain Diksha Kumari thwarting three penalty shots in the first half, allowing India to enter halftime with a comfortable 16-10 lead.

Hong Kong-CHN amped their game after the restart, turning up their strategy to extract maximum attacking advantage with every play. India, however, were robust in their defences and exploited the subsequent counter-attacking opportunities with ruthless efficiency to keep their opponents at arm’s length. India, eventually, sealed the win in style, with Bhawana adding to her Best Player award from the Junior Championships with the Player of the Match honour.

In other opening-day matches, Kazakhstan stunned China 28-26, with goalkeeper Zhannat Aitenova delivering a match-winning performance. Japan easily defeated Iran 34-14, while South Korea dominated Singapore 47-5, with Jiyeon Jeon earning Player of the Match honours.

India will look to build on this win as they face Iran in their next match on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Hong Kong-CHN will play Japan, China will take on Singapore, and Kazakhstan will face South Korea.

Held for the first time in India, the AWHC is organised by the Asian Handball Federation, with the World Handball League (WHL) as a key partner.

