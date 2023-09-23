“I am honoured”: Lovlina Borgohain on leading Indian contingent in Asian Games

Hangzhou [China], September 23 : Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain along with hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh will lead the Indian contingent in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China on Saturday.

Ahead of the opening ceremony of the multi-sport event, Lovlina said that she felt honoured to lead the Indian side during the opening ceremony. The reigning world champion in her weight category said she would give her best and try to bring lots of medals for the country.

Lovlina also asked the Indians back home to pray for the Indian contingent so that they could win plenty of medals for the nation in the multi-sport event. The Asian champion also talked about the preparations of the Indian team and said that it went well and all the participants are excited to take part in the Asian Games.

“I am feeling happy and honoured that I have been given the opportunity to be the flag bearer and lead the India contingent in the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony. I will try to give my best and perform well to bring lots of gold medals to the country. I will ask the Indians to pray for us so that we can bring lots of medals back home. We are excited to take part in the Asian Games and the preparations have been going well," Lovlina said while talking to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Lovlina is a reigning world champion in her weight category. She is also an Asian champion and an Olympic bronze medallist in boxing.

Other than Lovlina, Mary Kom is the only Indian boxer to have won an Olympic medal and a gold at the World Boxing Championships.

The India hockey skipper who is also the flag bearer along with Lovlina said that he is proud to hold the Indian flag in the Asian Games 2023.

“It is a proud moment for me that I have been given the chance to bear the Indian flag in the Asian Games 2023 and I also want to thank IOA for giving me this opportunity. I also send my best wishes to all the athletes who are taking part here,” Harmanpreet said.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who is also an Olympic gold medalist and world champion is in the Indian contingent for the Asian Games. Chopra has already been a flag bearer during the Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony in Jakarta, hence for this year Lovlina and Harmanpreet were given the opportunity to lead the Indian side.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor