One of India's most decorated kabaddi coaches Ashan Kumar has changed the fortunes of the Tamil Thalaivas after taking over as the Head Coach of the side in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 last month.

Since his appointment, the Thalaivas have registered four wins in five matches and climbed to the sixth spot on the points table.

"Everyone in India watches the Pro Kabaddi League and even I was watching the games before I became the Head Coach of the Tamil Thalaivas team. I was keeping a keen eye on all the matches, looking at the techniques utilized by the players and how the players were dealing with different situations," said Ashan Kumar the Head Coach of the side from Tamil Nadu, when asked if he was following the Pro Kabaddi League before he became as quoted by Pro Kabaddi League.

Along with taking the Thalaivas out of their slump, Ashan Kumar is also observing the performances of players from other teams in the League, "Now, our main focus is the Pro Kabaddi League. This is the biggest kabaddi tournament in our country. I'll think about the Indian team when the League gets over. However, I am watching each and every players' movement and game in the League. New players will also emerge from this League, who will go on to play for India later."

Speaking about India's chances at the Asian Games next year, Ashan Kumar said, "The Pro Kabaddi League is a very big platform. The tournament has taken the game of kabaddi to the greatest of heights. This platform will help players enhance their skills and polish their techniques. We have a lot of good kabaddi players in our country and I have full belief that we will win Gold at the Asian Games."

The Haryana Steelers will be hoping to bounce back into form when they take on the U.P. Yoddhas on Friday, but they will face a strong challenge from Yoddhas' raiders Pardeep Narwal and Rohit Tomar.

The match between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba is a much-awaited contest as Pune and Mumbai fans will create an electrifying atmosphere in the stadium during the Maharashtra derby. While raider Aslam Inamdar will lead the charge for Puneri Paltan, the U Mumba team will bank on raider Ashish.

The Patna Pirates will be looking to continue their stupendous form when they take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, the Pirates will receive stiff competition from Jaipur raiders Arjun Deshwal and Bhavani Rajput.

