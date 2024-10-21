"I feel Virat is like me; when I'm on the mat or Virat is on the field, we share the same aggression": Pawan Sehrawat

New Delhi [India], October 21 : As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 heats up, the captain of the Telugu Titans, Pawan Sehrawat, reflects on his strategic approach to the game, his evolution as a player, and the importance of strong leadership in achieving success. Known for his aggressive playing style and determination, Pawan draws parallels between his mindset and that of cricketing icons like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

In an exclusive interview with leading vlogger, Raj Shamani, he shares insights into how he adapts his game against different teams, the challenges of past seasons, and how the right coaching can significantly impact a player's performance.

Speaking about his favourite cricket player and who he relates the most to, Pawan Sehrawat said, "I like Virat Kohli in the Indian team, and I also admire AB de Villiers. I feel Virat is like me. He doesn't give up. He has the hunger to win. He's still playing because he has that drive, but it's his aggression and hunger that I relate to. When I'm on the mat or Virat is on the field, we share the same aggression. It doesn't matter if he's facing Australia or England; it's the same. That's his attitude. From when he came into the team at 20-22 years old until now, nothing has changed. He still feels like himself, and it's the same journey for me," as quoted by Star Sports.

When asked about his dip in form in previous seasons, Pawan said, "There, I was told to slow down, play a little slower, raid safely but that's not my natural game. My natural game is attacking. If someone has a natural game, like Sunil Narine when he used to bowl for KKR, he was sent to the opening to hit aggressively. They didn't need him to play safe. This is my attacking game. If I'm told to play safe, it doesn't match my natural game. The coaches I've been associated with in the past understood my game instantly. They knew how I played."

Speaking on his strategy while playing against different teams, captain of the Telugu Titans, Pawan Sehrawat said, "When I come down in the first half, I try to break their weak point first, no matter what. If their weak point is a raider, then I'll stop their raiding and catch their raider. Then we'll have a lead of 3-4 points, and they'll have to come to us to cover that lead. So, my mindset is to focus on their weak point. If a team is strong, like Jaipur Pink Panthers (JPP), who have been playing well for the last two seasons, or Puneri Paltan, then it's difficult to find their weak point. In those cases, I have to play on my own. I watch a lot of match videos, so when it comes to these teams, I rely on my own game."

He added, "If I just stand there with my shield, they're strong enough to break it. They'll break it in 5 or 8 minutes. If I just play defensively, they'll hit so hard they'll make us bleed. So, I have to play on them. I have to show them that we're not just shielding, we're also carrying a sword. That's why I play differently in the first half. In the second half, it depends on what we're doing. My mindset is that if I have a good team, I'll play attacking until the end. I'll hit sixes in the 10th overthis is my mindset," as quoted by Star Sports.

