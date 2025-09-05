'I have nothing but good wishes for Isak': Dan Burns

New Delhi, Sep 5 Newcastle United defender Dan Burns said he has nothing but good wishes for striker Alexander Isak after the Swedish striker forced a move to Liverpool. Isak joined the Premier League champions as their new No.9 on a long-term contract, which he signed on deadline day in a move for a British record transfer fee of £125m.

Isak made his intentions of leaving Newcastle clear and did not participate in the pre-season. The tensions then arose, which led to him being excluded from Eddie Howe's first team training, which ultimately led to Newcastle United's faithful turning on the 25-year-old.

In the end, Newcastle signed Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade as striker options, and thus facilitated Isak's move to Merseyside.

Burns, who is a part of the leadership group at Newcastle United, is currently representing England as they continue their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with the visit of Andorra to Villa Park on Saturday, September 6, and a trip to face Serbia in Belgrade on September 9.

"I am glad it is done. We wanted the transfer window to be closed to have a bit of clarity on it. I have been in football long enough to understand that for a player, the career is short, and they have to have things they want to achieve.

"Alex is a mate and it is a tough situation because you want him to be around and helping the team, but also understand for him what he needs to do personally. I have nothing but good wishes for Alex.

"No animosity. As a Newcastle fan, we are very protective of our club and city, and I want players to be there who want to play for Newcastle, and you don't want them to naively think that there is anyone else to go apart from Newcastle. So I understand why our fans are frustrated. I wish Alex all the best apart from when we play Liverpool, obviously," said Burns in England's pre-game press conference.

Isak netted 54 times in 86 Premier League outings for the Magpies, with 23 of those goals coming last season, when he finished second behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor