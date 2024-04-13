I-League 2023-24: Namdhari FC rattle Real Kashmir FC to record big win

Srinagar, April 13 Manvir Singh struck a brace of goals to help debutants Namdhari FC finish in the ninth position in the I-League 2023-24 when they inflicted a humiliating 4-1 defeat on Real Kashmir FC at the TRC Football Turf here on Saturday.

Manvir scored in the 60th and 90th minute after Stephen Acquah (20th min) and Imanol Arana Sadaba (24th min-p) had given them a 2-0 lead early in the first half. Lalramdinsanga Ralte scored the lone consolation goal for Real Kashmir. With these three points, Namdhari FC ended their campaign with 27 points from 24 matches. They won seven matches, drew six and lost the rest.

Real Kashmir FC, who were engaged in the championship battle till late in the competition, remained stuck in fifth place with 40 points from 24 matches.

The defeat against Namdhari was their second in a row, the previous being against relegated side TRAU FC in Kalyani, West Bengal. Saturday’s loss was also their second on home turf this season. Real Kashmir FC was reduced to 10 men in the 67th minute when defender Hyder Yousuf was sent off for a foul.

Played in front of a good crowd, the home side found themselves at the receiving end early in the match as two goals against them within 24 minutes completely upset their game plan.

Namdhari’s first goal in the 29th minute was a true stunner, it left everyone around surprised for a few seconds. Ghanaian midfielder Stephen Acquah collected the ball around 40 yards away from the Real Kashmir goal and as he saw the rival goalkeeper Muheet Shabir standing a bit advanced inside the box, he unleashed a powerful yet looping shot that sailed into the net over the custodian’s head with great speed.

In the 24th minute came the second goal off a penalty kick when a home team defender was pulled up for elbowing a rival inside the box. Spanish midfielder Imanol Arana Sadaba converted the spot kick with a confident-looking shot. Namdhari’s third goal came at the stroke of the hour, a perfect header by lanky striker Manvir Singh off a long ball inside the box virtually sealed Real Kashmir FC’s hopes for the day.

There was no end to Real Kashmir’s misery, even though they scored a consolation goal in the 86th minute through Lalramdinsanga Ralte. Another goal at the other end by Manvir Singh, his second of the day, completed the home side’s woes.

